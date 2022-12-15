Modified On Dec 15, 2022 01:28 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna 2022

Although the screen sizes aren’t confirmed, we believe they could each be 10.25-inch displays as seen on modern Hyundai cars like the new generation Tucson and Creta

New Verna could be the first in its segment to feature connected displays.

Other new features on offer could be dual-zone climate control and air purifier.

Hyundai likely to offer it with the same petrol and diesel engines as the existing Verna.

An N Line version likely to arrive as well with sporty details.

New Verna is expected to launch by April 2023.

It could be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Hyundai Verna is a staple of the compact sedan segment and due for a serious update. The carmaker is now working on bringing out the fourth-generation model to India and it has been spied again, this time showing its connected screens setup as seen in the Mahindra XUV700.

Bigger Displays

Hyundai Tucson's cabin image used for reference

Although the exact dimensions are not known as yet, going by the looks of it, we believe both the displays could be over 10-inches in size. For reference, all the latest Hyundai models like the new-gen Tucson and Creta come with a 10.25-inch infotainment unit and a digital driver’s display, albeit not as a connected setup.

More Tech Stuff To Play With

The new Verna is expected to come with dual-zone climate control, an air purifier, and more connected car tech features. Hyundai already equips the existing model with ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, and cruise control. All these features are likely to be carried onto the new Verna too.

Passenger safety is likely to be taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, and all four disc brakes. The Verna nameplate will also get advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features for the first time.

Also Read: 5 Stars! Facelifted Hyundai Creta Aces ASEAN NCAP Crash Tests

To Get Both Petrol And Diesel Engines

We believe the 2023 Verna will come with the same powertrains found on the existing model: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/172Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) unit. A six-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard with both the 1.5-litre engine options, while the petrol unit gets an optional CVT and the diesel has a choice of a six-speed automatic. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) option only.

N Line Version, Expected Prices, Launch And Rivals

A previous spy video showed a possible N Line version of the sedan, which could be launched alongside the standard model. We expect the new Verna to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and go on sale by April 2023. It will continue to rival the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Ciaz, and Skoda Slavia.

Image Source

Read More on : Hyundai Verna on road price