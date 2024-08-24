Published On Aug 24, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Citroen C3

Last week featured several updates on upcoming cars in India, along with the launch of a new premium SUV

The last week witnessed the most-awaited reveal of Hyundai's updated three-row SUV, and an important safety update from Maruti. That isn't all, we also got some interesting news from Skoda and MG Motor. Here’s a summary of the key events and highlights from the week.

Updated Citroen C3 Introduced

After showing the updated C3 at the Basalt’s unveiling event, Citroen has now launched the updated hatchback with new features and a new transmission option. As a result, the prices of the Citroen C3 have been hiked slightly, with one key piece of the puzzle yet to be revealed.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Exterior Revealed

Following the introduction of the facelifted Hyundai Creta in early 2024, there were reports of an update soon coming for the 3-row Alcazar SUV. We recently got confirmation about the launch date of the upcoming SUV, while Hyundai revealed its exterior design and opened bookings as well.

Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso Got Safety Update

This week, Maruti announced that two of its entry-level models, the Alto K10 and S-Presso, now come with a new safety feature as standard. This feature is already available on other Maruti models, except for the Maruti Eeco.

MG Windsor EV’s New Feature Teased

The MG Windsor EV is slated to be launched next month, and now the carmaker has teased one of the most sought-after features of the crossover EV. What makes it even more special is that this feature isn’t available on the donor vehicle in international markets.

Skoda Sub-4m SUV Name Revealed

After much buzz online, Skoda has confirmed that its sub-compact SUV will be called the Kylaq. It has also given more details about the inspiration for the name and details of how the name was selected.

Audi Q8 Facelift Launched

After its introduction in India in 2020, the Audi Q8 was due for a major update, which has now arrived in the form of a facelift. While changes are majorly cosmetic inside and out over its pre-facelift model, the new Q8 now comes at a hefty premium over its old version.

BYD Atto 3 Introductory Prices Extended

Marking 11 years of its electric journey in India, BYD has extended the introductory prices for the Atto 3’s entry-level variant. Last month, the electric SUV got a new base variant and was also introduced in a new special edition, which has received significant orders until now.

