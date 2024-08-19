Modified On Aug 19, 2024 05:47 PM By Dipan for Citroen C3

With this update, the prices of the C3 hatchback have seen a hike of up to Rs 30,000

Citroen C3 gets a new automatic transmission in the top-spec Shine Turbo variant.

Updated feature list includes LED halogen headlights, a 7-inch digital driver’s display and six airbags.

Features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen and steering-mounted controls continue to be on offer.

Prices for the automatic variant are yet to be announced.

The updated versions of the Citroen C3 hatchback and the Citroen C3 Aircross were showcased during the Citroen Basalt’s unveiling. The C3 hatchback has now been launched in India with new features and revised pricing. In addition to that, Citroen has also introduced the hatchback with an automatic transmission for the turbo-petrol variants, but prices are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the prices for the new variants with updated features are as follows:

Variant New Price Old Price Price Difference Live Rs 6.16 lakh Rs 6.16 lakh No difference Feel Rs 7.47 lakh Rs 7.27 lakh + Rs 20,000 Feel Dual-tone Discontinued Rs 7.42 lakh N.A. Shine Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh + Rs 30,000 Shine Dual-tone Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh + Rs 30,000 Feel Turbo Discontinued Rs 8.47 lakh N.A. Shine Turbo Dual-tone Rs 9.30 lakh Rs 9 lakh + Rs 30,000 Shine Turbo AT Yet to be announced N.A. N.A.

Prices are ex-showroom, Pan-India

The prices of the top-spec Shine Turbo variant with an automatic gearbox are yet to be announced. Also, the Feel Turbo variant has now been discontinued. Let us now take a look at everything new on this Citroen offering:

What’s New?

The Citroen C3 hatchback continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines. However, the latter now gets an optional 6-speed automatic transmission in addition to the manual gearbox.

The updated C3 doesn’t get any changes to its exterior design but now comes with LED projector headlights, replacing the earlier halogen units. The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) are now equipped with integrated turn indicators, and the front fenders, where the indicators were previously located, now have a new Citroen badge. Moreover, the ORVMs are now electrically adjustable and foldable. A rear windshield wiper with a washer has been added.

Inside, the dashboard design remains familiar, but the C3 now features a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, borrowed from the C3 Aircross SUV. It also comes with automatic AC and the power window switches have been relocated from the centre console to the door pads. On the safety front, the higher-spec variants now come equipped with six airbags.

While these updates are more than welcome and make the C3 more appealing, features such as rear headrests, keyless entry with push button start and cruise control are still missing.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Variant-wise Prices Revealed, Deliveries To Begin Soon

Other Features and Safety Tech

The Citroen C3 hatchback continues to offer key features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls, remote locking/unlocking and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

In terms of safety, Citroen has equipped the C3 with electronic stability control, a hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Citroen C3 is available with two engine options. The first option is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine delivering 82 PS and 115 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The second is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 110 PS and up to 205 Nm, mated with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or the new 6-speed automatic transmission.

Rivals

The Citroen C3 competes with the Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Celerio, and Tata Tiago. Given its pricing and dimensions, it also rivals compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : C3 on road price