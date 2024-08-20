Modified On Aug 20, 2024 04:19 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV will debut on September 11

The MG Windsor EV will be the carmaker’s third EV in India.

Its donor vehicle, the Wuling Cloud EV, doesn’t get a panoramic glass roof.

Previous teasers confirmed a 135-degree reclining rear seat, ambient lighting, and rear AC vents.

Other features can include a 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, 6 airbags, and ADAS.

Likely to have a 50.6 kWh battery pack as the Cloud EV, with a revised ARAI-rated claimed range.

Expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor EV will be debuting as the carmaker’s third EV offering in India and MG has been teasing this car for some time now. In the latest teaser, the carmaker has teased a new feature – the panoramic glass roof. Let us know about this feature in detail:

What Was Teased?

A fixed panoramic glass roof was teased in the recent video that was shared by the manufacturer. This glass roof will allow more light to enter the cabin making it feel more premium. Notably, this roof will be a fixed unit and can not be opened like the other mass-market sunroof offerings. A similar glass roof is being offered with the more premium and expensive Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV. Another notable thing here is that the Wuling Cloud EV, on which the MG Windsor EV is based, does not get such a feature.

Windsor EV - What Can We Expect

The Windsor EV features a crossover body style with all LED lighting elements and a clean, minimalist design on its side and rear.

On the inside, it will get a cabin similar to the Wuling Cloud EV with a black and beige colour theme. The features list is likely to consist of a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, electrically adjustable front seats, and an electric tailgate.

Safety features could include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. It can also get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

The MG Windsor is expected to be equipped with a 50.6 kWh battery pack driving a front-wheel-drive (FWD) motor, delivering 136 PS and 200 Nm. The Indonesia-spec version claims a range of 460 km but the Indian model can show an increased range as it will be tested again by ARAI. testing for India, this figure can rise exponentially.

Launch And Rivals

MG has announced that the Windsor EV will debut on September 11. Prices are expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), which will position it as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV while being a premium option over the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

