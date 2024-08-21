Modified On Aug 21, 2024 12:56 PM By Ansh for Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq name has been derived from the Sanskrit word for “Crystal”

Skoda’s upcoming subcompact SUV has been christened and it is called the Skoda Kylaq. This subcompact SUV from the carmaker is set to arrive in early 2025. The Kylaq will go up against the subcompact SUV segment which has cars like the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Before we get into the expected powertrain and features of the Kylaq, let’s have a look at what the name signifies.

Kylaq’s Meaning

The name “Kylaq” has been derived from the Sanskrit word for “crystal”. Skoda ran a campaign called “Name Your Skoda” where the carmaker asked people to submit names for their upcoming subcompact SUV. In this campaign, the criteria was that the name had to start from “K” and end with “Q”, and not have more than two syllables. Over 2 lakh entries, with over 24,000 unique names, were made and the name “Kylaq” received the most votes.

Powertrain

The Kylaq is expected to be powered by Skoda’s 1-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine which powers the lower and mid-spec variants of the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq. This engine makes 115 PS and 178 Nm, and will likely be paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, Skoda could offer it with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a sunroof.

For passenger safety, it is likely to get up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a 360-degree camera.

Expected Price & Rivals

Prices of the Skoda Kylaq are expected to start from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will rival other subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. The Skoda SUV will also go up against sub-4m crossovers as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

