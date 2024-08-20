Published On Aug 20, 2024 03:22 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto K10

Both the Alto K10 and S-Presso get the safety feature as standard without any increase in their prices

All Maruti cars now get ESP as standard save for the Eeco.

Other standard features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

ESP helps prevent a car from skidding and uses sensors and brakes to keep a car in control.

Both the hatchbacks get the same 1-litre petrol engine with an optional CNG kit.

Maruti retails the Alto K10 from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.27 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Maruti Alto K10 and Maruti S-Presso have now joined the other models in the carmaker’s lineup to feature electronic stability programme (ESP) as standard. Maruti has made this safety tech a standard offering without bumping up the asking price of the two entry-level hatchbacks. Now all Maruti cars, except the Eeco, come with ESP as standard.

What Is Electronic Stability Programme?

To put simply, ESP prevents a vehicle from skidding, thus ensuring it remains in line with its natural path of motion. The ESP system, integrated the anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control system (TCS), and electronic stability control (ESC), utilises various sensors to measure the car’s movement. This data is then processed by an electronic control unit to calculate and adjust the vehicle’s trajectory by using its brakes and limiting its power output, enhancing stability and control.

ESP is also now an essential standard fitment in the more stringent Global NCAP crash tests as well as Bharat NCAP safety assessments.

Other Safety Set Remains Unchanged

Apart from the provision of ESP as standard, both the Alto K10 and S-Presso carry on with the same safety equipment as before. This includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options Of The Two

Maruti is offering the two hatchbacks with the same petrol engine options as given below. Both the Alto K10 and S-Presso are also available with a choice of a CNG kit.

Specification Maruti Alto K10 Maruti S-Presso Engine 1-litre petrol 1-litre petrol+CNG 1-litre petrol 1-litre petrol+CNG Power 67 PS 57 PS 67 PS 57 PS Torque 89 Nm 82 Nm 89 Nm 82 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Both the models share the same petrol and CNG powertrains, with the latter having the option of the 5-speed manual transmission only.

Price Range And Rivals

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh, while the Maruti S-Presso costs between Rs 4.27 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom pan-India). Both rival the Renault Kwid and also take on each other due to their similar pricing.

