The new Alcazar seems to have borrowed design inspiration from the facelifted Creta and Exter, and now looks more polarising than before

Hyundai had brought the Alcazar SUV to India in 2021.

Hyundai to offer the 2024 model in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

New SUV’s bookings are open for Rs 25,000 both online and at Hyundai dealerships.

Exterior changes include redesigned grille, new all-LED lighting, and fresh alloy wheels.

Cabin to get a tan upholstery; will continue to have both 6- and 7-seat layouts.

Expected to get dual 10.25-inch displays, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Powertrain choices to be unaltered; continues with the same petrol and diesel units as the outgoing model.

Launch on September 9, prices expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shortly after we brought to you the launch date of the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar, the carmaker has now revealed the exterior design of the updated SUV. Hyundai has even opened bookings for the 2024 Alcazar for a token amount of Rs 25,000 both online and at its pan-India dealerships. Hyundai will offer the new Alcazar in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

New And Striking Exterior

The Alcazar has now got a more polarising exterior design as seen on latest Hyundai offerings. The teaser image also reveals the massive panoramic sunroof that will be on offer with the updated Hyundai SUV. It has the same split-LED lighting setup as prevalent on the new Creta and Exter. The 3-row Hyundai SUV now has a connected LED DRL strip, featuring an H-shaped pattern at both ends. The dual-barrel headlights are positioned below the redesigned LED DRLs and flank the now rectangular-ish slatted grille. The front bumper has a chunky silver surround and features the radar for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) housed in the centre of the air dam.

While its profile sports the least changes, the only big difference you can spot is the provision of freshly designed multi-spoke, dual-tone alloy wheels. The side steps are now gone and it comes with big skid plates on the sides. The rear quarter glass panel has also become much bigger and wider compared to that on the outgoing model.

At the back, the new SUV has a sharper-looking set of connected LED tail lights with ‘Alcazar’ spelt out below it. While it gets a tweaked bumper with a chunky silver surround, the dual-tip exhaust has been carried forward from the pre-facelift model.

The SUV will be offered in nine exterior paint options, including a new Emerald Matte shade.

What About Interior?

Hyundai Creta's cabin image used for reference purposes only

Although the latest set of teaser images don’t reveal the SUV’s interior, we can make out that it has tan upholstery. Expect its dashboard layout to be identical or heavily inspired by that of the new Creta which will add to the enhanced premium experience inside. Like the current-spec model, the facelifted Alcazar will continue to be available in both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

Expected Features And Safety Kit

Hyundai is expected to offer the facelifted SUV with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for the driver’s display) and dual-zone AC. Other features likely to be on board include ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and wireless phone charging.

On the safety front, the facelifted Alcazar gets 40 features as standard and over 70 in total. It is expected to come with six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a 360-degree camera. It will also likely borrow the same ADAS set as provided on the new Creta which includes adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

What Engine Options Will It Get?

The new Alcazar will continue with the same engines as the current-spec model. Their technical specifications are given in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Launch, Expected Price And Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will go on sale on September 9, with prices likely to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

