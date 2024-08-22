Facelifted Audi Q8 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.17 Crore

Modified On Aug 22, 2024 01:31 PM By Dipan for Audi Q8

The new Audi Q8 gets some design revisions and carries on with the same V6 turbo-petrol powertrain as the pre-facelift model

2024 Audi Q8 has been launched at a premium of Rs 10 lakh over the pre-facelift model.

It features redesigned bumpers and grille, and newer LED lighting.

The cabin has a similar layout as before with an updated UI for the touchscreen and the driver’s display.

Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and park assist.

3-litre turbo-petrol V6 mild-hybrid engine has been retained from the pre-facelift model.

The Audi Q8 was introduced in India in 2020 and has not been given a comprehensive update until now. The facelifted flagship Q8 SUV was unveiled globally in 2023 and has now been launched in India at Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). This makes the new Q8 Rs 10 lakh pricier than the outgoing pre-facelift model.

Exterior

The midlife refresh of the Audi Q8 brings subtle yet noteworthy design enhancements. Up front, the updates are centred around the grille, bumper, and headlights. The large octagonal grille now features new octagonal apertures. The bumper's air intakes have also been revised for a more streamlined look.

The most significant update is the new HD Matrix LED headlights, which incorporate a high-power laser diode for the high beam. This high-beam laser light gets automatically activated at speeds of more than 70 kmph. The LED DRLs are laid out in a different design and are offered with four customisable light signatures.

At the rear, connected LED tail lamps with OLED technology allow for customizable lighting signatures, complemented by a revised bumper that completes the refreshed exterior design. Moreover, the tail lights now automatically activate when a vehicle approaches within 2 metres, enhancing safety when the SUV is stationary.

The new Audi Q8 is available in eight exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Gray, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige.

Interior, Features and Safety

The interior of the facelifted Audi Q8 remains largely unchanged from the previous model, with updates focused on new seat upholstery stitching, trim inserts on the dashboard, and refreshed interior colour schemes.

The new Q8 retains features such as three digital screens (a 10.1-inch unit for touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a climate control display), and a head-up display. Other features include four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function, as well as a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Safety features include multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and park assist.

Powertrain

The 2024 Audi Q8 continues with the pre-facelift model's 3-litre turbo-petrol V6 engine (340 PS/500 Nm), paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Power is transmitted to all four wheels (AWD) through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Q8 sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph.

Rivals

The 2024 Audi Q8 rivals the likes of luxury SUVs like the BMW X7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

