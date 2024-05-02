Modified On May 02, 2024 02:16 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2024

The new-generation Swift will get the new 3-cylinder petrol engine with a claimed mileage of over 25 kmpl

Bookings for the new Swift are open for Rs 11,000.

The new Swift will reportedly be sold in five variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

It will get a new 1.2-litre Z series, 3-cylinder petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and AMT options.

Powertrain details leaked as well; it will make 82 PS and up to 112 Nm.

To come with a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and six airbags (as standard).

Launch slated for May 9, prices could start at Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift is about to be launched on May 9 with bookings open. Ahead of its price announcement, its claimed fuel efficiency has now leaked online among other details. The new Swift will reportedly be offered in five broad variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

Leaked Engine, Gearbox And Mileage Details

As per the online report, the new Swift is confirmed to get the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine to replace the outgoing model’s 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series petrol unit. According to the leaked details, this engine has a claimed mileage of 25.72 kmpl, but the source does not specify if this is for the manual or automatic transmission variant. Here’s how the specifications compare:

Specification 2024 Maruti Swift Outgoing Maruti Swift Engine 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol Power 82 PS 90 PS Torque Up to 112 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 25.72 kmpl 22.38 kmpl, 22.56 kmpl

*expected

The outgoing Swift is also available with a CNG powertrain, with a reduced output of 77.5 PS/98.5 Nm, mated to the manual gearbox only. That said, the new Swift won’t be offered with the CNG powertrain, at least at the time of launch.

Features And Safety

Maruti will offer the new Swift with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen unit, wireless phone charger, a heads-up display, and auto AC. In terms of safety, it will likely come with six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme (ESP), a 360-degree camera, and blind spot detection (as seen on one of its test mules).

Launch And Price

The 2024 Maruti Swift will be launched on May 9, with prices likely to start at Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also serving as an alternative to the similarly priced Renault Triber sub-4m crossover MPV.

