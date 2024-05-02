Modified On May 02, 2024 11:26 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2024

The new Maruti Swift will go on sale on May 9, and bookings are open for Rs 11,000

The new Swift’s design features an updated grille, sharper lighting setup, and fresh alloy wheels.

Its cabin now sports a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, updated climate control panel, and sleek AC vents.

Other equipment on board to include auto AC, six airbags, and probably blind spot detection.

To be powered by a new 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine; expected to get 5-speed MT and AMT options.

Prices could start from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s now confirmed! The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will go on sale in India on May 9, 2024. The carmaker recently opened bookings for the new hatchback both online and at its dealerships for Rs 11,000. Here’s everything you need to know before you put down your name for the popular Maruti hatchback:

Design Details Rounded Up

One look at the new Swift is all it takes to immediately identify the hatchback, as its design is more of an evolution of the outgoing model. Its exterior highlights include an oval-ish grille with a mesh pattern, sharper LED headlights, and L-shaped LED DRLs. Other noticeable exterior design elements include dapper alloy wheels and wraparound LED tail lights.

Interior Updates In Plenty

The cabin of the new Swift uses both light and dark grey coloured materials, along with sleek AC vents, and the same steering wheel as the outgoing model. New features on offer include a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, revised climate control panel as seen on the likes of the new Baleno and Grand Vitara, and an updated instrument cluster with a dual-pod analogue setup.

Other equipment expected on board includes a heads-up display, auto AC, wireless phone charging, and cruise control. In terms of safety, Maruti is likely to provide it with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and blind spot detection (as observed on one of the test mules). That said, don’t expect any advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features to be on offer on the fourth-gen Swift.

A Petrol-only Offering

Maruti will offer the new Swift with a fresh powertrain setup, as detailed below:

Specification 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine Power 82 PS Torque Up to 112 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

*expected

While the Swift gets a choice of a mild-hybrid powertrain and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant in Japan, both these options aren’t expected on board the India-spec model. Also, the global-spec Swift comes with both 5-speed manual and CVT automatic options, but the India-spec model is likely to get a 5-speed AMT – instead of the CVT – to keep the hatchback more affordable.

How Much Will It Cost?

The new Maruti Swift is expected to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while being an alternative to the Renault Triber sub-4m crossover MPV.

