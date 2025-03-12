Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT vs Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT: Which Variant Should You Buy?
- 690 Views
-
- Write a comment
The variants in question of both SUVs have a similar pricing under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and are loaded with features, but here’s which one you should buy
The Kia Syros is one of the most recent launches in the sub-4m SUV segment that is positioned as a premium option to other subcompact SUVs. Among its multiple alternatives is the Mahindra XUV 3XO that was updated 2024, which also gets a lot of premium features. That said, the higher-spec diesel-powered HTX variant of the Syros is priced similar to the XUV 3XO’s AX7 diesel variant. Let us take a look at which variant is the better option under Rs 15 lakh.
Price
|
Model
|
Price
|
Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT
|
Rs 14.30 lakh
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The Syros HTX diesel AT is Rs 19,000 more affordable than the XUV 3XO’s AX7 Diesel AMT variant.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Kia Syros
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3990 mm
|
Width
|
1805 mm
|
1821 mm
|
Height
|
1680 mm
|
1647 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2550 mm
|
2600 mm
|
Boot Space
|
465 Litres
|
364 Litres
The Kia Syros and Mahindra XUV 3XO have similar dimensions, but the latter has a slightly longer wheelbase. However, the Syros has a larger boot space, especially because of the 2-step reclining seats in the rear row.
Powertrain Options
|
Powertrain
|
Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
116 PS
|
117 PS
|
Torque
|
250 Nm
|
300 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed AT
|
6-speed AMT
*AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox, AMT = Automated manual transmission
Both sub-4m SUVs come with 1.5-litre diesel engines, which produce almost the same power. However, the XUV 3XO’s unit produces 50 Nm more torque than the Syros. On the other hand, the Syros gets a more premium automatic gearbox than the Mahindra offering.
Also Read: Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Took Top Ranks In February 2025 Sub-4m SUVs Sales
Features
|
Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both sub-4m SUV variants come with all-LED headlights, spoiler, roof rails, leatherette seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and cruise control. The safety suites of both Syros and XUV 3XO have 6 airbags (as standard), a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors.
-
The Kia Syros HTX trim comes with flush-type door handles, dual-tone interior, sunshades for rear windows, ventilated front seats and a bigger touchscreen that make it seem more premium than the Mahindra rival. It also gets disc brakes on all wheels. Do note that all these amenities are not available with the XUV 3XO.
-
On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 comes with LED fog lamps, bigger alloy wheels, a bigger and fully-digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger and dual zone auto AC, all of which are not available in the Kia sub-4m SUV.
Verdict
The Kia Syros is a fresh offering that comes with a lot of features than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. While both cars are almost identical in terms of their sizes, the Syros has a larger boot space that can accommodate more bags than the Mahindra XUV 3XO, making it a better option for weekend getaways. Notably, all of this is provided at a cost that is Rs 19,000 lesser than the XUV 3XO. So, if features and space is your priority, you should go with the Syros.
However, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a diesel engine that produces more torque than the Kia rival. Additionally, if you want bigger alloy wheels, a fully digital driver’s display and a dual-zone AC, you can go with XUV 3XO.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.