Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT vs Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The variants in question of both SUVs have a similar pricing under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and are loaded with features, but here’s which one you should buy

The Kia Syros is one of the most recent launches in the sub-4m SUV segment that is positioned as a premium option to other subcompact SUVs. Among its multiple alternatives is the Mahindra XUV 3XO that was updated 2024, which also gets a lot of premium features. That said, the higher-spec diesel-powered HTX variant of the Syros is priced similar to the XUV 3XO’s AX7 diesel variant. Let us take a look at which variant is the better option under Rs 15 lakh.

Price

Model Price Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT Rs 14.30 lakh Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT Rs 14.49 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Syros HTX diesel AT is Rs 19,000 more affordable than the XUV 3XO’s AX7 Diesel AMT variant.

Dimensions

Dimensions Kia Syros Mahindra XUV 3XO Length 3995 mm 3990 mm Width 1805 mm 1821 mm Height 1680 mm 1647 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2600 mm Boot Space 465 Litres 364 Litres

The Kia Syros and Mahindra XUV 3XO have similar dimensions, but the latter has a slightly longer wheelbase. However, the Syros has a larger boot space, especially because of the 2-step reclining seats in the rear row.

Powertrain Options

Powertrain Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel Power 116 PS 117 PS Torque 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission* 6-speed AT 6-speed AMT

*AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox, AMT = Automated manual transmission

Both sub-4m SUVs come with 1.5-litre diesel engines, which produce almost the same power. However, the XUV 3XO’s unit produces 50 Nm more torque than the Syros. On the other hand, the Syros gets a more premium automatic gearbox than the Mahindra offering.

Features

Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT Exterior Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home functionality

LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators

LED tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Flush-type door handles

Shark fin antenna

Roof-mounted spoiler Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home functionality

LED DRLs with turn indicators

Connected LED tail lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

LED fog lamps

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

Roof-mounted spoiler Interior Blue and grey leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Leatherette material on door pads and door armrests

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Rear parcel tray

Adjustable headrests on all seats

Driver and passenger side seat back pockets

Sunshades for rear windows White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Leatherette padding on dashboard and doors

Adjustable headrests on all seats

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort & Convenience Analogue instrument console with a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID)

Panoramic sunroof

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Ventilated front seats

Push-button start/stop

All windows auto up/down using key fob

Cruise control

Auto-folding ORVMs 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone auto AC

Push-button start/stop

Auto-folding ORVMs

Height adjustable driver seat

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

Driver window auto up function

Keyless entry Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

6-speaker sound system (with 2 tweeters) 10.25-inch touchscreen

7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Rearview camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front and rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All 4 disc brakes

Rear wiper and washer 6 airbags (as standard)

Front and rear parking sensors

Rearview camera

TPMS

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear wiper and washer

Both sub-4m SUV variants come with all-LED headlights, spoiler, roof rails, leatherette seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and cruise control. The safety suites of both Syros and XUV 3XO have 6 airbags (as standard), a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors.

The Kia Syros HTX trim comes with flush-type door handles, dual-tone interior, sunshades for rear windows, ventilated front seats and a bigger touchscreen that make it seem more premium than the Mahindra rival. It also gets disc brakes on all wheels. Do note that all these amenities are not available with the XUV 3XO.

On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 comes with LED fog lamps, bigger alloy wheels, a bigger and fully-digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger and dual zone auto AC, all of which are not available in the Kia sub-4m SUV.

Verdict

The Kia Syros is a fresh offering that comes with a lot of features than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. While both cars are almost identical in terms of their sizes, the Syros has a larger boot space that can accommodate more bags than the Mahindra XUV 3XO, making it a better option for weekend getaways. Notably, all of this is provided at a cost that is Rs 19,000 lesser than the XUV 3XO. So, if features and space is your priority, you should go with the Syros.

However, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a diesel engine that produces more torque than the Kia rival. Additionally, if you want bigger alloy wheels, a fully digital driver’s display and a dual-zone AC, you can go with XUV 3XO.

