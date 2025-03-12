All
    Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT vs Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT: Which Variant Should You Buy?

    Modified On Mar 12, 2025 06:01 PM By Dipan for Kia Syros

    The variants in question of both SUVs have a similar pricing under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and are loaded with features, but here’s which one you should buy

    The Kia Syros is one of the most recent launches in the sub-4m SUV segment that is positioned as a premium option to other subcompact SUVs. Among its multiple alternatives is the Mahindra XUV 3XO that was updated 2024, which also gets a lot of premium features. That said, the higher-spec diesel-powered HTX variant of the Syros is priced similar to the XUV 3XO’s AX7 diesel variant. Let us take a look at which variant is the better option under Rs 15 lakh.

    Price

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Model

    Price

    Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT

    Rs 14.30 lakh

    Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT

    Rs 14.49 lakh

    Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The Syros HTX diesel AT is Rs 19,000 more affordable than the XUV 3XO’s AX7 Diesel AMT variant.

    Dimensions

    Kia Syros

    Dimensions

    Kia Syros

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Length

    3995 mm

    3990 mm

    Width

    1805 mm

    1821 mm

    Height

    1680 mm

    1647 mm

    Wheelbase

    2550 mm

    2600 mm

    Boot Space

    465 Litres

    364 Litres

    The Kia Syros and Mahindra XUV 3XO have similar dimensions, but the latter has a slightly longer wheelbase. However, the Syros has a larger boot space, especially because of the 2-step reclining seats in the rear row.

    Powertrain Options

    Kia Syros diesel engine

    Powertrain

    Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT

    Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    116 PS

    117 PS

    Torque

    250 Nm

    300 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed AT

    6-speed AMT

    *AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox, AMT = Automated manual transmission

    Both sub-4m SUVs come with 1.5-litre diesel engines, which produce almost the same power. However, the XUV 3XO’s unit produces 50 Nm more torque than the Syros. On the other hand, the Syros gets a more premium automatic gearbox than the Mahindra offering.

    Also Read: Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Took Top Ranks In February 2025 Sub-4m SUVs Sales

    Features

    Kia Syros touchscreen

     

    Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT

    Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT

    Exterior

    • Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home functionality

    • LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators

    • LED tail lights

    • 16-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Flush-type door handles

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home functionality

    • LED DRLs with turn indicators

    • Connected LED tail lamps

    • 17-inch alloy wheels

    • LED fog lamps

    • Roof rails

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    Interior

    • Blue and grey leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    • Leatherette material on door pads and door armrests

    • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Rear parcel tray

    • Adjustable headrests on all seats

    • Driver and passenger side seat back pockets

    • Sunshades for rear windows

    • White leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    • Leatherette padding on dashboard and doors

    • Adjustable headrests on all seats

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort & Convenience

    • Analogue instrument console with a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID)

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

    • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Push-button start/stop

    • All windows auto up/down using key fob

    • Cruise control

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Dual-zone auto AC

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Height adjustable driver seat

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Cruise control

    • Driver window auto up function

    • Keyless entry

    Infotainment

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • 6-speaker sound system (with 2 tweeters)

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen

    • 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

    Safety

    • 6 airbags (as standard)

    • Rearview camera

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • All 4 disc brakes

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • 6 airbags (as standard)

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Rearview camera

    • TPMS

    • Rear defogger

    • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Rear wiper and washer
    • Both sub-4m SUV variants come with all-LED headlights, spoiler, roof rails, leatherette seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and cruise control. The safety suites of both Syros and XUV 3XO have 6 airbags (as standard), a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors.

    • The Kia Syros HTX trim comes with flush-type door handles, dual-tone interior, sunshades for rear windows, ventilated front seats and a bigger touchscreen that make it seem more premium than the Mahindra rival. It also gets disc brakes on all wheels. Do note that all these amenities are not available with the XUV 3XO.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 comes with LED fog lamps, bigger alloy wheels, a bigger and fully-digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger and dual zone auto AC,  all of which are not available in the Kia sub-4m SUV. 

    Verdict

    Kia Syros rear

    The Kia Syros is a fresh offering that comes with a lot of features than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. While both cars are almost identical in terms of their sizes, the Syros has a larger boot space that can accommodate more bags than the Mahindra XUV 3XO, making it a better option for weekend getaways. Notably, all of this is provided at a cost that is Rs 19,000 lesser than the XUV 3XO. So, if features and space is your priority, you should go with the Syros.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    However, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a diesel engine that produces more torque than the Kia rival. Additionally, if you want bigger alloy wheels, a fully digital driver’s display and a dual-zone AC, you can go with XUV 3XO.

