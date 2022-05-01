Published On May 01, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Avinya

The past week also saw a mass-market carmaker clear rumours of its plans of quitting India

The last week of April 2022 was a mixed bag of reveals, spy shots, and even launch confirmation of an upcoming hybrid sedan. In the same period, we also got an idea about Maruti’s plans to make its models ethanol-compatible by 2023.

Here’s a quick rundown:

Hyundai-Kia CNG Cars Incoming: Hyundai and Kia are among the few mass market brands that haven’t ventured into offering CNG models yet. It could soon change as the Sonet and Carens were recently spied with a CNG testing kit. The Hyundai-Kia duo will certainly make a statement as it is developing turbo-petrol-CNG cars, a first in the Indian automobile industry.

Ola’s Electric Car To Get ADAS: At a recently held event, Ola showcased a modified golf cart as a demo vehicle which was equipped with autonomous driving technology. We believe the driver assist systems could be a part of the EV maker’s upcoming electric car.

Jeep Opens Bookings For The Meridian SUV: Jeep’s three-row SUV, the Meridian, is slated for a launch in June. Ahead of the price announcement, the carmaker has revealed that it will start taking bookings for the SUV from the first week of May.

Tata Altroz EV Spied: Ever since it debuted as a concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Tata Altroz EV has been waiting to enter the market. Now, it seems like Tata has put the EV on track again as it was recently spied testing.

All Maruti Cars To Be Ethanol-compatible By 2023: While the Indian government plans to make all cars E20 blend compatible by 2025, Maruti already seems to be zooming past its competitors as it has announced that its entire lineup will be ethanol-compatible by 2023.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Coming To India: Shortly after Kia confirmed that it’s bringing the EV6 to India, its cousin, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, has now been scheduled for arriving here as well. It will be a full import and will be the second EV from Hyundai in India.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo And Kushaq’s New Variant: Skoda will be introducing the Kushaq Monte Carlo on May 9. While it was believed to be offered only with the bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, it’s now confirmed that Skoda will provide it with the 1-litre unit too. While the Monte Carlo is due to arrive soon, the carmaker has launched a new Ambition Classic variant placed between the base-spec Active and the now second-to-top Ambition.

Rumours Of Nissan Leaving India And Its Response: Recently, there were a couple of tweets which stirred up a conversation about the possibility of Nissan leaving India. The carmaker soon responded and cleared the air to put the topic to rest.

Mercedes-Benz Starts Production Of The New-gen C-Class In India: The new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class will go on sale in India on May 10. Ahead of its price announcement, the carmaker has now commenced series production of the sedan in India.

Honda City Hybrid Launch Date Out: Until recently, we have had all important details of the Honda City Hybrid except for its launch date. The carmaker has now zeroed in on a date when it will reveal prices of the hybrid sedan.

Tata Avinya Makes Its Debut: Tata has debuted its second EV concept for 2022 in the form of the Avinya, based on the carmaker’s Generation 3 EV architecture. It will be compatible with the latest fast-charging infrastructure with a minimum of 500km range topped up in less than 30 minutes.

BMW i4 Showcased In India: The EV space in India is growing at a healthy pace with more and more electric cars entering the market. When it comes to the BMW Group, it already offers two EVs in our country and is now gearing up to launch the third model soon.

Long-range Tata Nexon EV Spied Again: Speaking of another EV, the long-range Tata Nexon EV was spied once more, this time with new alloy wheels and rear disc brakes. The carmaker seems to be in the final testing phase of the electric vehicle as it has even revealed the SUV’s launch date.