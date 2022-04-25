English | हिंदी

Ola’s First Electric Car To Be Replete With Autonomous Driving Tech

Modified On Apr 26, 2022 01:02 PM By Rohit for Electric Car

Ola’s Head of Strategy and Planning has hinted at a sub-Rs 10 lakh price tag for the EV

  • The EV maker has acquired GeoSpoc, which should help it to create high-res maps useful for the car’s autonomous tech.

  • Ola recently showcased a demo vehicle equipped with LiDAR, a video camera, and GPS.

  • Its hypercharger network stations will be made compatible with its electric car.

  • Expect the electric car to be launched by late 2023 or early 2024.

Work on Ola Electric’s upcoming electric car is underway and it seems probable that the company’s first four-wheeler will feature some autonomous tech onboard.

At a recently held event, the S1 scooter maker showcased a demo vehicle (a modified golf cart) featuring autonomous driving technology. It could do speeds of up to 20kmph and was equipped with two Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) cameras, a video camera, and GPS. It stopped for people and found its way around turns autonomously.

While the technology is still in the early stages, it can be considered as a proof of concept which needs to be developed further and Ola has planned this ahead as it has the skill set at hand.

Also ReadMaruti Sees Potential For A Rs 10 Lakh EV In The Future Under One Condition

In early 2022, the company acquired GeoSpoc, a Pune-based geospatial services provider. It is believed that this acquisition will help the company in building high-res maps that would prove to be useful in autonomous tech which is likely to feature on Ola’s upcoming electric four-wheeler.Another Manufacturer Set To Enter The EV Car Market

Despite it being electric and kitted with new age technology, Ola wants the car to be accessible to the masses. Slokarth Dash, Head of Strategy and Planning at Ola Electric has suggested that the car could be a sub-Rs 10 lakh offering.

Having already launched the S1 electric scooter in India, the EV manufacturer, which has a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, aims to set up 1 lakh hypercharger network stations across 400 cities. As per Ola Electric, this charging infrastructure will be made compatible with its upcoming car as well.

We got the first look at the EV back in January 2022 when Ola Electric’s Head, Bhavish Aggarwal, had shared a digital render. The electric car has been in development for a few months now and is expected in late 2023 or early 2024. It will likely go up against the Tata Tigor EV and the upcoming Mahindra eKUV100.

