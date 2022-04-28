Published On Apr 28, 2022 03:15 PM By Rohit for Honda City Hybrid

It will be the first mass-market model from Honda India featuring a self-charging hybrid powertrain

Honda will offer the City e:HEV in a fully-loaded ZX Sensing trim.

The City Hybrid is equipped with a 0.7kWh battery, dual electric motors, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Gets a few cosmetic upgrades, including revised fog lamp housings and a honeycomb pattern for the radiator grille, to stand apart from the ICE version.

It features connected car tech, ADAS, and a sunroof.

Expected to be priced at Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda City Hybrid had recently reached dealerships across the country. The price of the sedan, which is being produced at the Japanese firm’s facility in Rajasthan, will be out on May 4.

Honda has provided the sedan with a self-charging hybrid system which is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine (98PS/127Nm). The hybrid system comprises a dual electric motor setup and 0.7kWh battery pack.

The electric drive motor in the City Hybrid has a peak output of 109PS and 253Nm. It comes paired with an e-CVT gearbox, which is essentially an electric motor. The combined output of the powertrain is 126PS.

The model can be driven in pure electric mode at low speeds and Honda claims it can do 26.5kmpl on an average.

The City Hybrid will be sold in a fully-loaded ZX Sensing trim. It sports a few cosmetic differences over the regular ZX variant which includes a honeycomb pattern for the grille up front, revised fog lamp housings, and an e:HEV moniker at the rear.

It is a well-equipped offering with features such as a single-pane sunroof, auto AC, a semi-digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen, and connected car tech. It also comes with segment-first Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) which comprises auto-emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and auto-high beam.

Expected to be priced at Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the City Hybrid will take on the higher variants of the Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus.

