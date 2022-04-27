Published On Apr 27, 2022 03:36 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

Unofficial bookings of SUV’s new variant have already commenced ahead of May 9 launch

Our dealer sources have confirmed that the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition will get both 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine choices.

To be offered with manual and automatic transmission options, including a 6-speed auto for the 1-litre and a 7-speed DSG for the 1.5-litre motor.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo edition’s exterior will feature blacked-out elements and new 17-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin will be finished in an all-black theme with red highlights on the seat and dashboard.

To gain the Skoda Slavia’s fully-digital 8-inch digital driver display.

We can now confirm that the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition will be offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options. Unofficial bookings for the car have already commenced and the new top-spec variant has also reached dealerships.

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo will be offered with a 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. A 6-speed manual will be the mainstay, while a 6-speed automatic (1-litre) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre) options will also be available.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition has already been snapped at dealerships. It gets a few cosmetic tweaks to make it look sportier than the regular variants. The new variant will get blacked-out trim on the outside (replacing the chrome inserts), new 17-inch alloys, and 'Monte Carlo' badging on its front fenders. The Monte Carlo Edition will be offered in two dual tone colour options namely: Red/Black and White/Black.

Inside, the Kushaq Monte Carlo will get an all-black theme with contrasting red accents. It will also feature a new 8-inch digital instrument cluster, replacing the regular model’s analogue unit.

Since it is based on the top-spec (for now) ‘Style’ variant, the Monte Carlo will get features such as a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, ambient lighting, six airbags, electronic stability control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo will command a premium over the Style variant which currently costs from Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

