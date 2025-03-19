Tata Avinya X EV Concept Steering Wheel Design Patent Image Surfaces Online

The steering wheel seen in the design patent is quite similar to the one present on the model showcased at the Auto Expo 2025

An image of the design patent for the steering wheel design of the Tata Avinya X EV concept has surfaced online that gives us an idea of what the production-spec version might come with. The Avinya X was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo and is the second model to feature under the ‘Avinya’ nameplate (first one was unveiled back in 2022). Let us have a look at what can be determined from the design and how it compares to the steering wheel showcased earlier.

What Can Be Seen?

The steering wheel design is reminiscent of the one on the model showcased at Auto Expo 2025. The twin-spoke steering wheel comes with an ‘Avinya’ lettering in the centre instead of the Tata logo (illuminated on some cars) that other models get.

The steering wheel also features audio and media controls, along with other buttons to control ADAS features. That said, it remains to be seen whether the same patented steering wheel design makes it to a production-spec model or not.

Tata Avinya X Overview

The Avinya X concept is a crossover SUV with a minimalistic exterior. The fascia of the all-electric concept boasts T-shaped LED DRLs along with vertical headlamps. The highlight of the side profile is the sloping roofline. The Avinya X gets flush-fitting door handles at the front, while at the rear it features a touch-based panel to operate the doors.

The rear also features T-shaped LED tail lamps along with the ‘Avinya’ and ‘X’ badging.

The interior of the Avinya X concept is present in an all-beige colour theme. The dashboard features the third L-shaped lighting element present on the EV, along with a touchscreen infotainment and an all-digital driver’s display. The Avinya X is also expected to get a large glass roof.

While the powertrain details are not yet revealed, the Avinya X is expected to offer a claimed range of up to 600 km. One can expect it to be offered with multiple battery packs and powertrain choices.

The Avinya X will be based on the Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), which is an all-new platform by Tata. This platform will be limited to the EV offerings and will be shared with Jaguar Land Rover. It is expected to debut in 2025, while the models under the Avinya nameplate are expected to launch in 2026.

Expected Price

The Avinya is expected to become the luxury EV brand under Tata, similar to MG Select.

The first model under this brand is expected to be launched sometime in 2026. The price of the all-electric Avinya X is expected to start at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

