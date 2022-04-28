Published On Apr 28, 2022 03:25 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The new variant gets dual-tone options but loses some features compared to the Ambition variant

Priced from Rs 12.69 lakh to Rs 14.09 lakh, demanding Rs 25,000 less than the Ambition variant.

Gets the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment and misses out on automatic AC and connected car technology (telematics).

It’s now the only variant to be offered with new dual-tone colour options.

Exterior visual upgrades include new chrome detailing; interior sees the addition of new black suede seats.

Available only with the 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic.

Skoda has introduced a new second-from-base Ambition Classic variant, wedged between the base Active and now second-to-top Ambition variant, for the Kushaq. It’s priced from Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Variant Ambition Classic Ambition Difference 1-litre TSI Manual Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 25,000 1-litre TSI Automatic Rs 14.09 lakh Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 25,000

The Ambition Classic manual variant demands Rs 1.7 lakh over the base-spec Active variant.

The Kushaq is finally available with dual-tone options in the Ambition Classic variant. Its four colours - Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, and Brilliant Silver - can be had with a gloss black roof foil, while the Carbon Steel colour gets a gloss white wrapping.

The Kushaq Ambition Classic also gets chrome detailing for the window line, trunk line, lower doors and front bumper intake. Inside, it gains black suede seats, as opposed to the Ambition variant’s fabric stitching.

In terms of features, the Ambition Classic variant is available with the top-spec Style’s 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, it loses out on the automatic AC and connected car technology (telematics) which is found on the Ambition variant.

All the other features are the same as seen on the Ambition variant, including 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with DRLs, cruise control, paddle shifters (for AT), dual airbags, ESC, traction control, hill-hold control, and rear view camera.

This variant is available with the 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual and 7-speed DSG is limited to the top-spec Style variant.

The Skoda Kushaq rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

