Published On Apr 27, 2022 06:02 PM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2021

The baby S-Class will receive a complete generation update with three engine options

Official bookings are now open for existing Mercedes buyers, non Merc owners can book it from May 1.

To be offered in C200, C220D, and C300D.

The new-gen C-Class is longer, wider and offers more wheelbase than its predecessor.

To get a completely revamped interior with a larger touchscreen infotainment and a fully digital driver’s display.

Could get adaptive cruise control and an improved active steering system.

To be powered by 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engines, with 48V mild-hybrid technology.

Mercedes Benz has commenced the production of the new-generation C-Class. Its pre-launch bookings are now open for existing Mercedes Customers, while the non-Benz buyers can book it from May 1. The new-generation C-Class will go on sale on May 10.

The fifth-gen C-Class will be offered in three variants - C200, C220D, and C300D. The bookings are currently open for the C200 and the top-end C300D variants, while the same for the C220D will commence later.

The new Mercedes C-Class is longer and wider than its predecessor, which will promise more cabin space. In terms of its exterior styling, the W206 looks cleaner, sleeker, and more sophisticated, thanks to fewer lines and more curves. It now looks inspired by its elder brother, the S-Class, with a similar front and side profiles.

The new C-Class’ interior has been completely revamped, again, designed in line with its flashier sibling, the S-Class. It gets a larger (and vertical) touchscreen infotainment system with the second-gen MBUX infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display.

Mercedes is expected to offer many driver-assistance features with the sedan, which could include adaptive cruise control system, improved active steering assist system, and traffic sign assist with stop sign and red light detection. All these features are available on the global-spec model.

The new Mercedes Benz C-Class will run on 204PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (C200) and 200PS (C220D) / 265PS (C300D) 2-litre diesel engines, all paired with a 9-speed automatic. All the three engines will get a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard, with a 20PS/200Nm electric motor.

The new Mercedes Benz C-Class is expected to retail from around Rs 55 lakh, demanding a premium over its current price range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and the Volvo S60.