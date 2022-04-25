Modified On Apr 25, 2022 02:02 PM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

The Meridian is a three-row premium SUV which will rival the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster

Demo units of Jeep’s new three-row SUV to reach showrooms by mid-May.

Prices to be announced in early-June, deliveries to commence soon after.

SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, recline adjustment for all three rows, six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Uses the Compass’ 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, gets 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic gearbox options.

Will be offered in FWD and AWD configurations.

Jeep is set to officially open bookings for the Meridian SUV from May 3, while the vehicle will arrive at the brand's showrooms shortly after. Prices for the all-new model will be out in the early days of June and customer deliveries are scheduled to commence by the third week of the same month.

The Jeep Meridian is a three-row SUV and will be offered in a seven-seat configuration. It looks like a bigger sibling to the Compass with a very similar front fascia. There are also some exterior design commonalities with the Grand Cherokee. The cabin, which is draped in a black-brown dual tone theme, sporting more premium materials,looks like a direct lift from the smaller Compass.

The Meridian features a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch fully digital driver display, recline adjustment for all three rows, a panoramic sunroof, 8-way power adjustable and ventilated front seats.

Its multi-zone climate control is paired with dedicated cooling vents for all three rows. As for safety, the SUV gets six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, hill start/descent assist, and various stability and traction-assist functions.

Initially, the Jeep Meridian is going to be offered with a diesel engine only. It gets the Compass’ 2-litre motor delivering 170PS and 350Nm, and a pair of transmission - 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic - options. There will be front-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive variants, the latter teamed to the auto box only.

Jeep is expected to retail the Meridian from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Skoda Kodiaq.