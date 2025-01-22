Tata Avinya X Concept vs Tata Avinya Concept: Design Comparison

The Avinya X has an SUV-coupe body style while the older Avinya concept is more of a crossover

The Tata Avinya concept was recently showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, this time with added suffix, ‘X’ to its name. The new Avinya X sports a new bodystyle compared to the regular Avinya concept showcased before. Do note that one shouldn’t confuse the Avinya X as the evolved version of the older Avinya concept. Both are standalone concepts and let’s see how the new Avinya X concept is different from the regular Avinya.

Front

The Avinya X concept is an SUV-coupe, and it is taller and more upright than the regular Avinya concept. While both get T-shaped LED DRL strips and a closed off grille, the Avinya X differentiates itself with vertical headlight housings and a silver skid plate. The Avinya X’ nose is also more upright, giving it a proper SUV-like look.

Side

One of the most noticeable design differences between Avinya X and Avinya are their rooflines. The former gets a sloping roofline which makes it look like an SUV-coupe, while the Avinya features a straight roof like a crossover SUV. On the Avinya X, you can also spot flush-type door handles for front doors. The rear door can be accessed via a touch sensor on the C-pillar.

Rear

While both versions of the Avinya get T-shaped LED tail light strips, the Avinya X looks closer to the production as the lights are not popping out as much as it’s doing so on the Avinya. Also, the Avinya X continues to look rugged with a blacked out bumper which also integrates a silver skid plate.

Interior

Both Avinya and Avinya X get dual-tone black and beige interior themes. The regular Avinya however gets a 4-spoke steering wheel with a display in the centre, while the Avinya X gets a 2-spoke steering wheel. The regular Avinya additionally can also be seen with a digital ORVM (outside rearview mirror) screen inside.

The new Avinya X can also be seen with an infotainment screen inside, while the digital driver’s display has been integrated into the dashboard in front of the steering wheel. There’s also a T-shaped lighting strip running on the dashboard of the Avinya X. Both versions of the Avinya get a glass roof, but the regular Avinya’s glass roof has been integrated with the front windshield.

Expected Range

Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack specifications for the Avinya X, however, it is expected to offer a claimed range of at least 500 km. The Avinya range of cars from Tata will be based on a new platform called ‘Modular Architecture’ (EMA), which will be shared with new EVs under the JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) badge. This platform can support multiple bodystyles and a wide variety of powertrains.

Expected Launch And Price

The Avinya will be an entirely new range of products from Tata, and the first product under this branding is expected to hit the market by 2026. It is expected to be priced from around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

