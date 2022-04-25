English | हिंदी

Maruti To Make Its Lineup Ethanol-Compatible By April 2023

Modified On Apr 26, 2022 01:18 PM By Tarun

These cars will be environment-friendly and less expensive to run than petrol

  • Maruti plans to make all the cars E20 compliant by next year. 

  • E20 compliant means a ethanol blend of 20 percent and 80 percent petrol. 

  • Maruti assures that all the cars will have compatible engine materials and the tuning settings will also be modified. 

  • The prices are expected to hike by a small margin. 

  • With this, Maruti will have petrol, CNG and flex fuel options, to be soon followed by electric and strong hybrids. 

In a recent interview, Maruti has confirmed that it is planning to make its entire lineup, E20 compliant by April 2023. E20 means an ethanol blend of 20 percent with 80 percent petrol. 

Along with petrol and CNG, flex fuel will be Maruti’s third option on offer soon. A flex fuel engine can basically run on either standalone or blend fuel. Currently, cars can adapt 5 to 10 percent ethanol blend with the current engine settings. 

7 Ways That The Proposed 20 Percent Ethanol Blend Petrol Could Affect Consumers

Maruti has further confirmed that they will also complete the engine tuning by then. Manufacturers need to use compliant engine materials and make modifications to specific things like components, compression ratios, and fuel pump. Maruti has assured that the E20 shift will hike the prices by a small margin only. 

The fuel economy is expected to drop by a margin, but the government is planning to lower taxes on blended fuels. Since ethanol is locally made from raw materials, there won’t be any import hassle and the prices should be lower than petrol. 

The government plans to make all cars E20 blend compatible by 2025. So, Maruti should be among the first ones to bring E20 cars, followed by other manufacturers. 

Source

Read More on : Maruti Wagon R on road price

