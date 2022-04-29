English | हिंदी

Long-range Tata Nexon EV Inches Closer To Launch

Modified On Apr 29, 2022 05:58 PM

The new long-range variant of the electric SUV will be launched on May 11

  • A recently spotted test mule of the electric SUV’s long-range variant had new alloy wheels and rear disc brakes.

  • It is likely to come with a 136PS electric motor and a 40kWh battery pack.

  • The standard Nexon EV has a 129PS electric motor and a 30.2kWh battery pack.

  • The Nexon EV long-range could sport more features such as ventilated front seats.

  • Will be priced at a premium over the current model (Rs 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh ex-showroom).

Since January 2022, we have been seeing spy shots of the 2022 Tata Nexon EV long-range model. The electric SUV has been spied once again, this time in Pune, and was draped in heavy camouflage. Tata is expected to launch the long-range Nexon EV in May.

The noticeable differences between the new and standard variants include a set of new alloy wheels and rear disc brakes. Otherwise, the spied model looked pretty much the same as the regular Nexon EV and is not expected to get any significant design changes.

Tata is likely to equip the long-range Nexon EV with a bigger, 40kWh battery pack, that would feed a more powerful, 136PS electric motor. The standard model comes with a 129PS/245Nm electric motor and a 30.2kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 312km.

We expect the long-range Nexon EV’s cabin to largely ape the regular model’s interior, except for the upholstery. Features such as the 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, single-pane sunroof, and a semi-digital instrument cluster will likely be retained.

That said, Tata could offer the 2022 Nexon EV long-range model with ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and an auto-dimming IRVM, as seen on the standard SUV’s Kaziranga Edition. Electronic stability control and cruise control could also be a part of the mix.

The long-range Nexon EV will command a premium over the existing model’s price (Rs 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). It will still prove to be a more affordable alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

