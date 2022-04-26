Published On Apr 26, 2022 05:49 PM By Rohit

The latest product from Nissan India has been the Magnite sub-4m SUV which, since launch in December 2020, has garnered over 1 lakh bookings

Japanese car co. Nissan is going to be closed in India. One after other multinational co. are quiting India.@INCIndia — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) April 24, 2022

•Nissan •Ford •General Motors •Fiat •United Motors •Premier Automobiles •Harley Davidson One after another, these automobile majors have quit India due to 'sleaze of business' & fall in incomes. No one has failed Indian economy & embarrassed India internationally as BJP. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 25, 2022

Recently, there were a couple of tweets which stirred up a conversation about the possibility of Nissan leaving India. The carmaker was quick to respond and flagged the speculation as ‘false’.

In reality, only Nissan’s sub brand, Datsun, has stopped producing its products in the country.The discontinuation of the Datsun brand in India is in line with Nissan’s plans of axing it once more globally.

There were three products available under Datsun’s banner in our country, viz, the redi-GO and GO hatchbacks and the GO+ MPV. However, all these models were pretty outdated and featured basic interiors and even though they were priced aggressively, they could hardly find a good number of buyers over the years.

Speaking of Nissan, the carmaker has found lost ground after the launch of its sub-4 metre SUV, the Magnite. The sub-compact SUV has been a success for Nissan India as it has accumulated over one lakh bookings since it went on sale in December 2020.

The carmaker, during the financial year 2021-22, doubled its annual sales to a tally of 37,678 units, which is a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 100 per cent. The Magnite aside, Nissan, which aims to launch a new model post Magnite every year here, also offers the Kicks compact SUV and the GT-R in India.

Nissan is expected to develop a new compact SUV for India that will be based on the third-generation Renault Duster (expected to be launched in 2023). It ideally should arrive after the French firm’s SUV gets launched here.