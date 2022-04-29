Modified On Apr 29, 2022 03:23 PM By Sonny for Tata Avinya

It is based on Tata’s Gen3 platform for the future line of global electric models

The Gen3 platform is built from the ground up specifically for EVs only.

It allows Tata to maximise interior space from the existing external proportions.

EVs based on Gen3 promise a minimum range of 500km.

The Avinya concept showcases a premium design language from Tata for its global EV lineup.

Its interior finished in sustainable materials features a minimalistic design.

The first maket-ready Gen3 Tata EV is due to arrive by 2025.

Tata has debuted its second EV concept for 2022 in the form of the Avinya. It is the first look at a dedicated EV from Tata based on its Gen3 platform which has been developed from the ground up with no accommodation for combustion engine variants.

The EV-specific platform allows Tata to maximize the space between the axles for a spacious cabin. At 4.3 metres long, the Avinya is around the same length as the Hyundai Creta and shorter than a Volkswagen Vento. But the expansive wheelbase with the extremely short overhangs allow the concept to offer a lot more interior space.

Benefits of Gen3

The Gen3 platform underpinning the Avinya will be capable of spawning EVs with a minimum range of 500km. It is scalable too allowing Tata to base models of various shapes and sizes, catering to various markets. These models will also be compatible with the leading edge of fast charging technology, connected car technology and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This is what comes after the production-spec Concept Curvv that debuted Tata’s Gen2 platform.

Exterior design

The exterior design of the Avinya makes it hard to categorise as its proportions cover various segments such as the wide sporty stance, the low and sleek roofline and enough ground clearance to match an urban SUV.

The LED light strips front and rear that span nearly the entire width of the model, converging in the middle to form a “T” symbol representative of Tata’s logo, are the dominant highlights from the design of the Avinya concept. Additionally, the taillamps extend away from the spine of the car, acting like a rear spoiler for improved aerodynamics. Like most EV concepts, the Avinya also comes with suicide doors and no B-pillar to which makes the cabin feel relaxed and welcoming. The driver’s seat is also shown to have a swivel function for easier access while the rear passengers get a sofa-like bench seat.

Inside the concept

Tata’s direction for a tech-laden cabin bucks the current trend by opting for a minimalistic design for the Avinya. It does not have an endless row of touchscreens and displays, instead focussing on voice-based interactions between passenger and vehicle features. The most notable screen inside the Avinya concept is the digital driver’s display which is housed on the steering wheel itself. Take a closer look and you'll see the slim widescreen display atop the floating dashboard design, similar to but not the same as a head-up display. The only other displays are the ones mounted on the A-pillars to display the feed from the rearview cameras that replace conventional outside rearview mirrors.

Each of the four seats in the Avinya come fitted with their own soundbar integrated into the headrest. The sustainable materials used inside the cabin are still of a premium grade and the beige and brown theme matches the overall relaxed feel of the concept. It is further fitted with an aromatic dispenser to complete the ambience of the cabin.

Will it make it to production?

The first production-spec model based on the Gen3 platform is scheduled to arrive by 2025. While the Avinya itself is unlikely to make it to production, we expect a future Tata EV to take inspiration from this crossover concept.