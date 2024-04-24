Modified On Apr 24, 2024 03:33 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz EQG

The all-electric G-Wagon features an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup with four electric motors (one for each wheel)

The EQG is the all-electric derivative of the regular G-Class SUV.

Its concept version was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2024.

The EQG features a 116 kWh usable battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 473 km.

Off-road essentials include virtual differential locks and low-range transfer case for each gearbox.

Exterior highlights include a closed-off grille, LED projector headlights with circular LED DRLs, and a squarish tailgate-mounted housing.

Cabin gets an all-black theme with squared-off housings for the AC vents and leather upholstery.

Features on board include dual 12.3-inch displays, optional rear screens, and ADAS.

India launch expected by mid-2025; prices could start from Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-Benz EQG, the all-electric version of the G-Class, has just made its global debut in road-ready avatar. An early concept version of the electric G-Wagon was even showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 which gave a preview of the production-spec electric off-roader. As much as the EQG name has stuck with us, Mercedes has opted for a different title for paperwork purposes, and it will be officially called the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology. Finding the middle ground between those two names, we will be referring to this electric beast as the Mercedes G 580 for the rest of this story.

Here’s everything to know about the first-ever electrified avatar of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class:

Four Motors And Over 1,000 Nm

Mercedes-Benz is offering the electric G-Klasse SUV with the following electric powertrain:

Specification Mercedes-Benz G 580 Battery Pack 116 kWh (usable) WLTP-claimed Range Up to 473 km Electric Motors 4 (one on each wheel hub) Power 587 PS Torque 1164 Nm Drivetrain AWD

With all the massive torque on offer, the G 580 can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.7 seconds, even though it weighs over three tonnes. The road-ready EQG comes with three drive modes: Comfort, Sport, and Individual. It also features two off-road modes: Trail and Rock.

Off-road Specifics

The electric G-Class uses torque vectoring to generate virtual differential locks. This technology makes it possible to provide the exact required torque to each wheel to get it out of sticky scenarios. While it is not new for a purpose-specific high-end EV to have an electric motor for each wheel as offered in the G 580, it does impress with the fact that each motor setup also has its own gearbox with a switchable low-range setting. This is particularly useful for tough off-roading and is activated in the ‘Rock’ off-road mode.

But perhaps the coolest trick in the arsenal of the EQG, a.k.a. the G 580, is the “G-Turn.” That’s the name Mercedes has given to the electric SUV’s ability to change direction like a tank, essentially being able to do 360-degree spins on the spot. It does so by turning the wheels on the left and right sides of the car in opposite directions.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering the EQG with an adaptive damping system to deal with uneven patches of roads encountered on off-road trips. It has a ground clearance of at least 250 mm between two axles and a water-wading capacity of 850 mm. Its approach angle stands at 32 degrees, breakover angle at 20.3 degrees, and departure angle at 30.7 degrees.

Charging Options

The customer-ready electric G-Wagon supports fast charging of up to 200 kW, which can juice it up from 10 to 80 percent in around 32 minutes. Its massive battery can also be top-up via an 11 kW AC charger while at home, but that would take considerably longer.

A Beauty On The Outside

One look at the electric SUV is all it takes to make out that it’s a G-Class. This is intentional from Mercedes and certainly went against the principles of EV design where aerodynamic efficiency is key. It still has the boxy shape as the standard G-Wagen but gets EV-specific changes such as a closed-off black grille having four slatted air intakes, and a tweaked bumper featuring a new mesh design. There’s also an option to turn on the illumination surround for the grille. The G 580 has retained the standard model’s circular LED DRLs and adaptive LED projector headlights, featuring 84 individual LEDs.

It’s from the profile that the EQG most resembles its internal combustion engine (ICE) version. Mercedes-Benz has fitted it with 18-inch 5-spoke black alloy wheels that range up to 20-inch units on the AMG-specific model.

The resemblance with the standard G-Class is evident at the back as well but it gets a squarish tailgate-mounted housing instead of the circular unit on the regular model. The EQG doesn’t get a spare wheel inside the tailgate-mounted housing but features the storage area for the charging cable instead.

Premium Interiors And Features

The G 580’s cabin is a lot like a loaded variant of the regular G-Class. It has an all-black theme, the brand’s latest multi-function steering wheel with touch haptic controls, and sports squared-off housings for the AC vents. Mercedes-Benz is offering it with leather upholstery and ambient lighting as part of the electric SUV’s standard equipment.

In terms of features, the EQG is equipped with integrated dual 12.3-inch displays (a touchscreen one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), voice assistant, and an augmented reality-based heads-up display (HUD). There’s also a ton of optional equipment on offer, which includes dual 11.6-inch rear screens, wireless phone charging, and a Burmester 3D sound system.

Its safety kit boasts of multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including lane-keep assist, autonomous-emergency braking (AEB), and driver attentiveness alert. The EQB also comes with a 360-degree camera and traffic sign assist. Its off-road cockpit feature adds to the SUV’s safety in difficult terrains, creating the illusion of a transparent bonnet to see what is directly in front of and under the car.

India Launch And Price

We expect the Mercedes-Benz EQG to go on sale in India by mid-2025 at an expected starting price of Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). It will serve as an electric alternative to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender.

