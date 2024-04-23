Modified On Apr 23, 2024 02:17 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Bolero Neo

After the adult and child occupant protection tests, the footwell and bodyshell integrity were rated unstable

The SUV scored 20.26 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection (AOP), resulting in a 1-star AOP rating.

It got 12.71 points out of 49 in child occupant protection (COP), resulting in a 1 star COP rating.

After the tests, its bodyshell integrity was rated unstable.

Its basic safety kit comprises dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders for the front.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo was recently crash tested at Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) and did not get a good score for its safety. The rugged SUV was tested in front, side, and side pole impacts, and came out with a 1-star crash test rating. Let’s have a look at how it performed in each test.

Adult Occupant Protection (20.26 points out of 34)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

In the frontal impact test, the Bolero Neo offered ‘marginal’ protection to the head of the driver and ‘good’ protection to the head of the front passenger. The necks of both the driver and passenger got ‘good’ protection. Driver’s chest got ‘weak’ protection and the protection on the passenger’s chest was rated as ‘adequate’.

The knees of both the driver and passenger had ‘marginal’ protection. The tibias of the driver had ‘marginal’ protection, and the protection on the passenger’s tibias were ‘adequate’ and ‘good’. The footwell was also rated unstable.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

In the side impact test, the driver’s head, waist, and hips got ‘good’ protection. However, the protection on the chest was ‘adequate’.

Side Pole Impact

Side pole impact was not conducted due to the absence of curtain airbags.

Child Occupant Protection (12.71 points out of 49)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

In the case of the 18 month old child, the child seat was mounted facing rearward and it was unable to protect the head of the driver, and only offered limited protection. On the other hand, the 3-year old’s child seat was installed facing forward and it was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact, offering almost full protection.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

Both the child restraint systems (CRS) managed to offer full protection during the side impact test.

Safety Kit On Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra has provided the Bolero Neo with a basic safety kit comprising dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with reverse assist, and ISOFIX child mounts.

Speaking about this crash test rating, Mahindra put out an official statement stating "We at Mahindra are committed to delivering vehicles that ensure the safety and satisfaction of our customers and users. The Bolero Neo is the trusted utility vehicle of choice in India, owing to its robust build, highly dependable nature, and its innate capability to handle a variety of usage conditions. The Bolero Neo has always complied with safety regulations that have been introduced over time and continues to be fully compliant with the latest Indian safety standards.”

“As we are constantly innovating and improving our vehicles to exceed safety regulations, we want to assure our customers and stakeholders that Mahindra has significantly enhanced safety features in all our recent launches. Models like the Thar, XUV700, XUV300, and Scorpio-N, have been recognised with high safety ratings of 4 and 5 stars by the Global NCAP, reflecting our ongoing commitment to safety. We value the trust our customers place in us and are dedicated to upholding it through continual advancements in vehicle safety and technology,” the brand added.

Mahindra has shown potential with cars such as the Scorpio N, XUV700 and Thar scoring high in GlobalNCAP tests. This result does come in as an unpleasant surprise and we hope to see Mahindra improve the safety quotient of this utilitarian workhorse.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in four broad variants – N4, N8, N10, and N10(O) – priced between Rs 9.90 lakh and Rs 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

