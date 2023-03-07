Modified On Mar 07, 2023 05:37 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The carmaker has also included the CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura in the offers list this March

The highest discount of up to Rs 38,000 can be had on the Grand i10 Nios.

The Aura gets benefits of up to Rs 33,000.

The i20 is carrying the least discount of up to Rs 20,000.

Still no offers on most popular models like the Creta and Venue.

All these discounts are valid till the end of March.

With the start of a new month, carmakers have started rolling out their monthly offers and after Honda and Renault, Hyundai has also joined this list. The Korean carmaker will provide cash, exchange and corporate discounts on some of its more affordable models this March.

Check out the model-wise offers below:

Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,000

All variants of the Grand i10 Nios get the same corporate discount and exchange bonus.

The second-from-base Magna MT gets the maximum cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Hyundai is offering the Era, Sportz Executive manual and CNG variants of the hatchback with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, while the same offer stands at Rs 10,000 for the higher-specced Sportz and Asta trims.

The AMT variants do not get any cash discount.

The facelifted hatchback’s prices range from Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh.

Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

The discounts listed above are for the mid-spec S and SX CNG variants of the Aura.

All petrol variants of the sub-four-metre sedan get the same exchange and corporate discounts but get a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Prices of the facelifted Aura range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh.

i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 20,000

Only the entry-level Magna and mid-spec Sportz trims of the i20 come with the above-mentioned discounts.

The rest of the car’s variants do not get any benefits.

Hyundai’s premium hatchback is priced between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 11.83 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: The discounts mentioned above may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information about your preferred model, we recommend you contact the Hyundai dealership closest to you.

