Modified On Mar 07, 2023 02:57 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ignis

While most models only offer a contrasting black roof option, these models get a little more colour

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, holds a strong significance in Indian culture. While the festival has its own association with vibrant shades, when it comes to the automobile world, they do play a vital role in the car-purchase decision as well.

When it comes to mass-market models, the range of colours tends to be somewhat limited with most cars being offered in same or similar colours. Sometimes you might get the choice of a dual-tone finish, wherein the roof is finished in a contrast black shade that makes it look a bit sportier, but doesn’t really make the car look brighter. However, some brands and models do go the extra mile to try and make their cars look extra colourful. In this Holi special feature, we decided to compile the top eight cars under Rs 30 lakh with the brightest dual-tone roof options.

Here’s a look:

Maruti Ignis

The Ignis comes with three dual-tone paint options having two roof shades.

Its dual-tone colour options are Nexa Blue with Black roof, Lucent Orange with Black roof, and Nexa Blue with Silver roof.

Maruti is offering the dual-tone shades on the higher-specced Zeta and Alpha variants of the hatchback.

The Ignis gets six monotone shades as well: Nexa Blue, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue, Glistening Grey, and Pearl Arctic White.

Citroen C3/eC3

The Citroen C3 is offered in six dual-tone colour options, with a choice of two roof shades.

The options with the Zesty Orange roof are Polar White, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey. If you want it with a Platinum Grey roof instead, you can have the body in Polar White, Zesty Orange, and Steel Grey.

If you pick its electric iteration, the eC3, it’s available with the same dual options as stated above and three more. Here, you can get a Polar White roof with the choices of Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey.

Both the C3 and eC3 can be had in the same four monotone colours: Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey.

Citroen only offers the top-spec Feel variants of the C3 and eC3 with the contrasting roof shades.

Also Read: Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates Drives Mahindra EV 3-wheeler, Anand Mahindra Calls For Drag Race With Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Maruti Swift

Maruti’s midsize hatchback, the Swift, gets a total of three dual-tone colours, once again with the choice of a white or black roof.

The Solid Fire Red and Pearl Arctic White body can be had with the Pearl Midnight Black roof, while the Swift’s Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue shade can be paired with a Pearl Arctic White roof.

The Swift’s dual-tone colours are limited to its range-topping ZXi+ variants.

It also comes in six monotone shades: Pearl Metallic Lucent Orange, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue, and Pearl Arctic White.

Tata Punch

Tata offers the Punch with two roof colours for its seven dual-tone shade options.

The following colours of the micro SUV can be paired with a black roof: Atomic Orange, Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze. These are the only monotone colour options as well.

Meanwhile, there are two shades exclusive to the dual-tone finish: Tornado Blue with White roof and Calypso Red with White roof.

There’s also the Punch Camo edition which is available in the Foliage Green paint option with the roof in either Piano Black or Pristine White.

While the Camo edition can be had only in the mid-spec Adventure and Accomplished trims, all other dual-tone options are only offered in the top-spec Creative variants.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is offered in a total of four dual-tone shades with the usual two contrasting roof colour options.

It is available in the following shades with an Onyx Black roof: Pearl White, Tourmaline Brown, and Flare Garnet Red, while the Storm White roof is paired with the body finished in Vivid Blue.

Nissan provides the two-tone option with only the higher-specced XV and XV Premium variants of the sub-4m SUV.

It can be had in five monotone colours too: Blade Silver, Sandstone Brown, Onyx Black, Storm White, and Flare Garnet Red.

Also Read: Here’s Why Mercedes-Benz Accounts For Nearly 30 Percent Of Total Vehicles Registered In Albania

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra only offers the XUV300 TurboSport in three dual-tone options.

Its dual-tone paint options are Blazing Bronze with black roof, and a contrast combo of either Napoli Black with a white roof or Pearl White a with black roof.

Being limited to the TurboSport variants, you can only have the dual-tone colour in the top-spec W8 trim of the sub-4m SUV.

The XUV300 also comes in seven single-tone paint shades: Red Rage, Aquamarine, Pearl White, Dark Grey, DSat Silver, Napoli Black, and Blazing Bronze.

Maruti Brezza

Maruti offers the Brezza with a total of three dual-tone exterior shades having two contrasting roof options.

These are Sizzling Red and Splendid Silver (both with a black roof) and Brave Khakhi with Arctic White roof. That last one is one of the more distinctive exteriors in the segment.

You can have these shades only with the higher-specced ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the sub-4m SUV.

Maruti has also provided it with six single-tone colourways: Brave Khakhi, Splendid Silver, Sizzling Red, Exuberant Blue, Pearl Arctic White, and Magma Grey.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

The Mahindra XUV400 EV comes in five dual-tone roof options, all with a copper roof.

Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, Infinity Blue, Everest White, and Arctic Blue, all get the optional copper roof. All of these paints are also available in the monotone form.

Mahindra has limited the dual-tone paints to the top-spec EL variant of the electric SUV.

Which dual-tone model would be your pick? Let us know in the comments.

Read More on : Maruti Ignis AMT