Unlike previous times wherein multiple Honda cars got the option of free accessories, only one model is being offered with it this month

The facelifted City comes with discounts of up to Rs 17,000.

Honda’s subcompact sedan, the Amaze, comes with savings of over Rs 27,000.

Only the Amaze is being offered with the option of a cash discount or free accessories.

Benefits of up to Rs 17,000 are offered with the Honda WR-V.

Customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on Jazz.

All offers are valid till March 31, 2023.

Honda has rolled out discounts on its entire lineup (save for the fourth-gen City) for March 2023. The Amaze is offered with the most perks, while the Jazz comes with the least benefits this time.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offers:

Fifth-generation City

Offers Amount Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Discount Up to Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,000

The savings are likely to differ based on the variant you select.

No benefits are being offered with the hybrid model of the compact sedan.

The facelifted Honda City is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh.

Amaze

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 6,198 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,198

The above mentioned offers are applicable on both MY22 and MY23 units of the subcompact sedan.

The Amaze can also be had with free accessories which are optional in place of the cash discount.

Honda has priced it between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs Rs 9.48 lakh.

Disclaimer: Vehicles manufactured in 2022 may have a lower resale value than those manufactured in 2023.

WR-V

Offers Amount Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 7,000 Corporate Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,000

The WR-V misses out on the cash discount or the option of free accessories.

The benefits are applicable on both SV and VX trims of the WR-V.

It is priced from Rs 9.11 lakh to Rs 12.31 lakh.

Jazz

Offers Amount Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

The Jazz does not get the choice of a cash discount or free accessories.

It is priced from Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh.

Notes

The above mentioned offers may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

