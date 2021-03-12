Buy Hyundai Cars At Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh This March

Modified On Mar 12, 2021 10:44 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Santro

Buyers can grab an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 on select Hyundai cars

Kona Electric carries maximum benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The 2020 Elantra gets discounts of up to a lakh.

Offers on the Santro, Grand i10 Nios , and Aura vary depending on the variant.

All offers valid throughout March 2021.

Hyundai is gearing up to unveil the Alcazar -- a three-row version of the Creta -- soon. Ahead of that, it is now offering a range of discounts on multiple cars within its lineup till the end of March. However, the new i20, Venue, Creta, and the facelifted Verna and Tucson have been given a miss. Here’s us taking a look at the model-wise split of discounts:

Hyundai Santro

Offer Santro Era (Base-spec) Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 20,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 10,000 (MY2021) Rs 30,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 20,000 (MY2021) Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 30,000 (MY2021) Up to Rs 50,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 40,000 (MY2021)

While the 2020 and 2021 Santro carry different cash discounts, the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged at Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

It is priced between Rs 4.67 lakh and Rs 6.35 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Grand i10 Nios Turbo Variants Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 45,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 30,000 (MY2021) Rs 15,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 10,000 (MY2021) Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 45,000 (MY2021) Up to Rs 30,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 25,000 (MY2021)

The offers are shared by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol-equipped and other variants of the Grand i10 Nios. The 2020 Turbo variants carry the maximum benefit of up to Rs 60,000.

Hyundai retails the hatchback from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.40 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Aura Turbo-petrol Variant Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 50,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 30,000 (MY2021) Rs 20,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 10,000 (MY2021) Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 50,000 (MY2021) Up to Rs 40,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 30,000 (MY2021)

The 2020 turbo-petrol variant of the Aura gets the maximum savings of up to Rs 70,000.

The CNG-equipped variant packs discounts of up to Rs 20,000 (exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000).

Hyundai’s sub-4m sedan is priced from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.

Hyundai Elantra (2020 model)

Offer Amount Petrol MT/ Petrol AT Diesel Cash Discount Up to Rs 70,000/ Up to Rs 30,000 -- Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh/ Up to Rs 60,000 Rs 30,000

You can grab maximum savings on the manual variants of the petrol-powered Elantra.

The petrol-AT variants come with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 each.

The diesel model, on the other hand, only gets the exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000.

The 2020 Elantra retails between Rs 17.83 lakh and Rs 21.10 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric (2020 model)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 (white)/ Rs 1.5 lakh (other colours) Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.5 lakh

Hyundai’s only electric vehicle, the Kona Electric, carries only a cash discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, this only applies to the models with a non-white body paint. The ones with a white body shade get a cash discount of Rs 50,000.

The Kona Electric is priced from Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. Hyundai is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 8,000, exclusively for select professionals. we request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

Remember: If you’re planning on buying a 2020 model and selling it in the next 3-4 years, you might not get the best resale value.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

