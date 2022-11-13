Savings Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh On Hyundai Cars This November
Published On Nov 13, 2022 10:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Santro
The carmaker is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts on select models
-
Kona Electric gets the maximum discount of Rs 1 lakh.
-
CNG variants of Santro, Aura and Grand i10 Nios also get discounts.
-
All models except for the EVs can avail of an exchange bonus.
-
These offers are valid till the end of November 2022.
Hyundai has rolled out its offers and discounts for the month of November. While the carmaker has not put any discounts on its SUV lineup, other models like the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura and the Kona Electric are being offered with some benefits. Here are the model-wise discounts available this month:
Santro
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 28,000
- Hyundai discontinued the Santro this year in May and is now putting these offers on the pending stock.
-
All variants except for the CNG ones get a cash discount of Rs 15,000.
-
Both petrol and CNG models offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.
-
A corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 is also available.
-
Before its discontinuation, Santro was priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh.
Grand i10 Nios
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
-
The turbo variants get a maximum cash discount of Rs 35,000.
-
Cash discount for the CNG variants is Rs 25,000; and for the remaining variants, it is only Rs 5,000.
-
All variants get exchange bonuses and corporate discounts of Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.
-
The Grand i10 Nios retails from Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh.
i20
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 20,000
-
Only the Magna and Sportz trims get these benefits.
-
They get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.
-
There is no corporate discount on offer here.
-
The i20 is priced between Rs 7.07 lakh and Rs 11,62 lakh.
Aura
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 38,000
-
While the CNG variants of the Aura get a cash discount of Rs 25,000, the rest get only Rs 5,000.
-
All variants can be had with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.
-
The Aura has a price range from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh.
Kona Electric
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 1 Lakh
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 1 Lakh
-
The Kona Electric gets the highest cash discount of Rs 1 lakh.
-
There are no exchange bonuses or corporate discounts available.
-
Its prices range from Rs 23.84 lakh to Rs 24.03 lakh.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
Note: Offer amounts may differ on the variant chosen and your location. We recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership to get more details.
