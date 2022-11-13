Savings Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh On Hyundai Cars This November

Published On Nov 13, 2022 10:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Santro

  • 259 Views
  • Write a comment

The carmaker is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts on select models

  • Kona Electric gets the maximum discount of Rs 1 lakh.

  • CNG variants of Santro, Aura and Grand i10 Nios also get discounts.

  • All models except for the EVs can avail of an exchange bonus.

  • These offers are valid till the end of November 2022.

Hyundai has rolled out its offers and discounts for the month of November. While the carmaker has not put any discounts on its SUV lineup, other models like the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura and the Kona Electric are being offered with some benefits. Here are the model-wise discounts available this month:

Santro

Hyundai Santro

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 28,000
  •  Hyundai discontinued the Santro this year in May and is now putting these offers on the pending stock.

  • All variants except for the CNG ones get a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

  • Both petrol and CNG models offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

  • A corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 is also available.

  • Before its discontinuation, Santro was priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh.

Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000

  • The turbo variants get a maximum cash discount of Rs 35,000.

  • Cash discount for the CNG variants is Rs 25,000; and for the remaining variants, it is only Rs 5,000.

  • All variants get exchange bonuses and corporate discounts of Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

  • The Grand i10 Nios retails from Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh.

i20

Hyundai i20

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

  • Only the Magna and Sportz trims get these benefits.

  • They get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

  • There is no corporate discount on offer here.

  • The i20 is priced between Rs 7.07 lakh and Rs 11,62 lakh.

Aura

Hyundai Aura

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 38,000

  • While the CNG variants of the Aura get a cash discount of Rs 25,000, the rest get only Rs 5,000.

  • All variants can be had with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

  • The Aura has a price range from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh.

Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 1 Lakh

Total Benefits

Rs 1 Lakh

  • The Kona Electric gets the highest cash discount of Rs 1 lakh.

  • There are no exchange bonuses or corporate discounts available.

  • Its prices range from Rs 23.84 lakh to Rs 24.03 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: Offer amounts may differ on the variant chosen and your location. We recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership to get more details.

Read More on : Hyundai Santro on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Santro

Read Full News
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • Hyundai i20
  • Hyundai Aura
  • Hyundai Santro

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsSavings Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh On Hyundai Cars This November
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience