Published On Nov 13, 2022 10:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Santro

The carmaker is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts on select models

Kona Electric gets the maximum discount of Rs 1 lakh.

CNG variants of Santro, Aura and Grand i10 Nios also get discounts.

All models except for the EVs can avail of an exchange bonus.

These offers are valid till the end of November 2022.

Hyundai has rolled out its offers and discounts for the month of November. While the carmaker has not put any discounts on its SUV lineup, other models like the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura and the Kona Electric are being offered with some benefits. Here are the model-wise discounts available this month:

Santro

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

Hyundai discontinued the Santro this year in May and is now putting these offers on the pending stock.

All variants except for the CNG ones get a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

Both petrol and CNG models offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

A corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 is also available.

Before its discontinuation, Santro was priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh.

Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The turbo variants get a maximum cash discount of Rs 35,000.

Cash discount for the CNG variants is Rs 25,000; and for the remaining variants, it is only Rs 5,000.

All variants get exchange bonuses and corporate discounts of Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

The Grand i10 Nios retails from Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh.

i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Only the Magna and Sportz trims get these benefits.

They get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

There is no corporate discount on offer here.

The i20 is priced between Rs 7.07 lakh and Rs 11,62 lakh.

Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,000

While the CNG variants of the Aura get a cash discount of Rs 25,000, the rest get only Rs 5,000.

All variants can be had with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

The Aura has a price range from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh.

Kona Electric

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 1 Lakh Total Benefits Rs 1 Lakh

The Kona Electric gets the highest cash discount of Rs 1 lakh.

There are no exchange bonuses or corporate discounts available.

Its prices range from Rs 23.84 lakh to Rs 24.03 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: Offer amounts may differ on the variant chosen and your location. We recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership to get more details.

Read More on : Hyundai Santro on road price