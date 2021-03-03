New Hyundai Bayon Crossover SUV Is Europe’s Alternative To The Venue

Modified On Mar 03, 2021 08:21 PM By Sonny

Bigger than the Venue and smaller than Creta, the Bayon is a stylish new Hyundai SUV for select markets only

Hyundai Bayon now revealed as the crossover SUV competitor in European market.

Bigger than Venue, smaller than Creta, Bayon is shorter than both for a more athletic stance.

The cabin design seems to be taken directly from the Euro-spec i20 hatchback.

Feature list includes two 10.25-inch displays, semi-autonomous safety assists and connected car tech.

The Bayon will be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune with the option of a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The demand for small SUVs is not restricted to developing markets like India. To cater to this demand in the European markets, Hyundai has developed a new crossover SUV which has now been revealed as the Bayon.

The name is based on the popular tourist city called Bayonne in the south-west of France. In terms of exterior design, the Bayon’s front end looks similar to the Kona SUV with the wide grille and the split headlamps. The vertical air intake on the front bumper is integrated into the headlamp design. In profile, the Bayon has a more athletic stance than the likes of the Venue or Creta and hence it is not as tall. The Bayon has a decent ground clearance of 183mm with its 17-inch alloy wheels.

Around the back, it features distinctive arrow-shaped lighting elements in the taillamps. Like the i20, there is a gloss-black element on the tailgate between the rear windscreen and the body-coloured section. The bumper is the same colour as the cladding for a more rugged look. The Bayon has been revealed in a new Mangrove green exterior colour with the optional black roof. It will be available in 8 other exterior colour options.

Here’s how the Bayon sizes up against the Hyundai compact SUVs offered in India:

Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Venue Hyundai Creta Length 4180mm 3995mm 4300mm Width 1775mm 1770mm 1790mm Height 1490mm/1500mm 1605mm (with roof rails) 1635mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2580mm 2500mm 2610mm







The Bayon is bigger than the Venue but smaller than the Creta and shorter than both of them.

The cabin design of the Bayon seems the same as the interior of the Euro-spec i20 hatchback. It gets two 10.25-inch displays, one for the driver’s instrument cluster and the other the central touchscreen for the infotainment system. The Bayon will offer an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display as in lower trims. Both will get Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car technology but only the smaller display gets wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As a European offering, the Bayon gets a host of advanced safety features that Hyundai calls SmartSense. This includes features like lane following assist, forward collision avoidance and leading vehicle departure alert.

Under the hood, the Bayon gets the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as offered in the Venue. However, it is offered in both 100PS and 120PS states of tune and an optional 48V mild-hybrid version too. The transmission options on offer will be the 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 48V mild-hybrid system helps improve the efficiency of this powertrain.

It seems that the Hyundai Bayon will be limited to European markets only while the likes of the Venue are offered in India and the USA. How do you think the Bayon's styling compares to the Venue? Share your thoughts in the comments below.