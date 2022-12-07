  • English
Avail Of Year-end Savings Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh On Hyundai Cars

Published On Dec 07, 2022 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Santro

Get cash benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts, valid throughout December 2022

Hyundai Cars With Offers

  • Get Rs 1.5 lakh off on the Hyundai Kona Electric.

  • Avail of discounts of up to Rs 63,000 on the Grand i10 Nios.

  • The CNG variants of Hyundai Aura are offered with savings of up to Rs 43,000.

  • Some trims of the i20 are offered with benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

  • Customers can also save up to Rs 28,000 on existing stock of Santro.

  • No offers on other models like i20 N Line, Venue, Alcazar, Creta, Verna and Tucson.

The year is drawing to a close and several automakers are offering big year-end discounts and bonuses on their vehicles. Hyundai is also offering discounts on some models and it is the Kona Electric that gets the most offers at up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details:

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 1.5 lakh

Total Benefits

Rs 1.5 lakh

  • Hyundai Kona Electric can only be had with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

  • It is retailed between Rs 23.84 lakh and 24.03 lakh.

Also Read: Hyundai To Open Order Books For Ioniq 5 In December

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers

Amount

Turbo

CNG

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 50,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 63,000

Up to Rs 38,000

Up to Rs 33,000

  • Most savings are offered with the turbocharged variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

  • Cash discount for CNG and other variants reduces to Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

  • Hyundai’s entry-level hatchback is priced between Rs 5.43 lakh and Rs 8.45 lakh.

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Spied In India

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 30,000

  • The above-mentioned savings are only valid on Magna and Sportz trims of the i20.

  • Hyundai’s premium hatchback is not carrying a corporate discount this month.

  • Hyundai i20 starts from Rs 7.07 lakh and tops at Rs 11.62 lakh.

Also See: Facelifted Hyundai i20 In The Works, Recently Spotted In Korea

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

Offers

Amount

CNG

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 30,000

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 43,000

Up to Rs 33,000

  • The CNG version of the Hyundai Aura gets a cash discount of Rs 30,000, which reduces to Rs 20,000 for regular petrol variants.

  • Hyundai’s subcompact sedan starts at Rs 6.09 lakh and peaks at 8.87 lakh.

Also See: New-generation Hyundai Verna Spied Again, Could It Be The N Line Model?

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro

Offers

Amount

CNG

Other Variants

Cash Discount

NA

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 13,000

Up to Rs 28,000

  • Hyundai has discontinued the Santro but the remaining stock is offered with savings of up to Rs 28,000.

  • The CNG trims of the hatchback don’t get any cash benefit.

  • Hyundai Santro is sold between Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh.

Note: Above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the city and or State, please visit or contact the Hyundai dealership nearest to you for more details. 

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

