Get cash benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts, valid throughout December 2022

Get Rs 1.5 lakh off on the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Avail of discounts of up to Rs 63,000 on the Grand i10 Nios.

The CNG variants of Hyundai Aura are offered with savings of up to Rs 43,000.

Some trims of the i20 are offered with benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

Customers can also save up to Rs 28,000 on existing stock of Santro.

No offers on other models like i20 N Line, Venue, Alcazar, Creta, Verna and Tucson.

The year is drawing to a close and several automakers are offering big year-end discounts and bonuses on their vehicles. Hyundai is also offering discounts on some models and it is the Kona Electric that gets the most offers at up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details:

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 1.5 lakh Total Benefits Rs 1.5 lakh

Hyundai Kona Electric can only be had with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

It is retailed between Rs 23.84 lakh and 24.03 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Turbo CNG Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 63,000 Up to Rs 38,000 Up to Rs 33,000

Most savings are offered with the turbocharged variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

Cash discount for CNG and other variants reduces to Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Hyundai’s entry-level hatchback is priced between Rs 5.43 lakh and Rs 8.45 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The above-mentioned savings are only valid on Magna and Sportz trims of the i20.

Hyundai’s premium hatchback is not carrying a corporate discount this month.

Hyundai i20 starts from Rs 7.07 lakh and tops at Rs 11.62 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount CNG Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000 Up to Rs 33,000

The CNG version of the Hyundai Aura gets a cash discount of Rs 30,000, which reduces to Rs 20,000 for regular petrol variants.

Hyundai’s subcompact sedan starts at Rs 6.09 lakh and peaks at 8.87 lakh.

Hyundai Santro

Offers Amount CNG Other Variants Cash Discount NA Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 13,000 Up to Rs 28,000

Hyundai has discontinued the Santro but the remaining stock is offered with savings of up to Rs 28,000.

The CNG trims of the hatchback don’t get any cash benefit.

Hyundai Santro is sold between Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh.

Note: Above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the city and or State, please visit or contact the Hyundai dealership nearest to you for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

