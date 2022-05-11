Published On May 11, 2022 01:22 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

While the carmaker has included CNG variants of the three eligible cars, they don’t get any cash discount

Maximum savings of up to Rs 48,000 available on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 28,000 on the Santro.

All discounts are applicable till the end of May.

For May, Hyundai is offering discounts only on three models in its line-up, viz., the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura. Their CNG variants have also been included in the offers list, but they don’t carry any cash discount. However, popular models including the Venue, Creta and Alcazar are still left out from the monthly offers scheme.

Take a look at the model-wise offers:

Santro

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

Hyundai is offering the above discounts on all variants of the Santro save for the base-spec Era and CNG trims.

If you want the Era, it is available with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but the cash discount drops down to Rs 10,000.

The CNG variants don’t get any cash discount. That said, they are carrying the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Hyundai retails the hatchback from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh.

Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

These benefits are available on the Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

For those looking to buy other variants of the hatchback, Hyundai has provided them with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, the cash discount comes down to Rs 10,000.

The Grand i10 Nios’s CNG variants don’t get any cash discount, while rest of the offers remain unchanged.

Hyundai has priced it between Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 8.46 lakh.

Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Like the Grand i10 Nios, these offers are applicable to the Turbo variants of the Aura.

Other variants of the sedan get the same benefits but the cash discount stands at Rs 10,000.

No cash discount is available on the CNG variant.

Hyundai sells the sub-4m sedan from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 9.51 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across States. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

