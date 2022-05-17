Modified On May 17, 2022 03:22 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Santro

Only limited stocks are available, that too mostly of the CNG variants

It has probably been discontinued due to low demand and the upcoming rule which makes six airbags compulsory on all new vehicles.

The Santro was the first Hyundai to enter India back in 1998.

Its stint continued till 2015, later in the form of the Santro Xing. However, it was reintroduced in 2018 as a premium entry-level offering without the Xing suffix.

It was offered with a 1.1-litre petrol engine with an optional CNG.

Rivals included the maruti Wagon R, Tata Tiago, and Renault Kwid.

After a second stint of four years, Hyundai has once again discontinued the Santro in India. The entry-level hatchback is no longer in production, but you can still get some leftover stock at dealerships. The hatch was priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai kickstarted its India innings with the Santro, which witnessed an overnight success. The carmaker launched it in 1998 as the ‘Sunshine Car’. The tall-boy soon got a stiff competition from the Maruti Wagon R, which debuted a year later. Over the years, it got some minor upgrades, but its first major overhaul came in 2003, in form of the Santro Xing. The hatchback was finally discontinued in 2015 only to make its way back three years later, in 2018.

When relaunched, it was positioned as a more premium alternative to the discontinued Eon hatchback. When launched, it was priced from Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh and since then, the prices have already shot up by over a lakh. With the last recorded prices of Rs 4.9 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh, it used to overshadow some variants of the bigger, more powerful, and premium Grand i10 Nios.

The dealerships have stated that the upcoming rule mandating six airbags is a contributing factor in the discontinuation of the Santro. The addition of four airbags will stretch the prices by a huge margin, which wouldn’t be justified for an entry-level car. For the past many months, the Santro has been averaging between 1,500 to 2,000 units per month, making it one of the least-selling Hyundais.

Hyundai offered the Santro with a 69PS 1.1-litre petrol engine, with an optional CNG kit. Transmission duties were handled by 5-speed manual and AMT units. It featured a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, rear AC vents, and dual front airbags (recently standardised).

The Hyundai Santro competed against the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Celerio, and the Tata Tiago. Now, the entry-level Hyundai is the Grand i10 Nios.

