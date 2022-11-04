English | हिंदी

Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000 Offered On Maruti Arena Cars In November

Modified On Nov 04, 2022 06:39 PM By Ansh for Maruti Eeco

Discounts are also available on the CNG variants of these models

  • A maximum offer of Rs 50,000 is being offered on the Alto K10.

  • S-Presso is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 49,000.

  • No offers are available on CNG variants of Swift and Dzire.

  • These offers are available till the end of November.

Maruti has put out offers across its lineup for the month of November. We have covered the discounts on the NEXA lineup separately and now we get to the offers the camaker’s Arena models come with this month. These offers are available on all models except the Ertiga and Brezza.

Here are the model-wise discounts for Maruti Arena cars:

Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 34,000

  • The petrol and CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 15,000. They also get exchange benefits of Rs 15,000.

  • The Std petrol variant gets only Rs 5,000 in cash benefit.

  • All variants get a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 except for the CNG ones.

  • Maruti Alto 800 costs from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh.

Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000

  • Alto K10 is getting maximum benefits of Rs 50,000 for the entry-level trim.

  • Cash benefits for different variants are: Rs 30,000 for LXi, Rs 25,000 for VXi, and Rs 15,000 for VXi+ and all CNG variants.

  • AMT variants do not get any cash benefits.

  • All variants get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

  • Except for the CNG, all variants get a corporate discount benefit of Rs 5,000.

  • Prices for the Alto K10 range from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.83 lakh.

S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 49,000

  • The manual top-spec VXi and VXi+ trims get a cash benefit of Rs 30,000, while the Std, LXi and CNG variants get only Rs 20,000. AMT variants do not get any cash discount.

  • An exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 is available on all variants.

  • The AMT variants only get savings of up to Rs 19,000.

  • A corporate discount of Rs 4,000 can also be availed of on all variants except CNG.

  • Maruti has priced the S-Presso between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh.

Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

  • While the 1.2-litre manual and CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000, the 1-litre manual LXi and VXi trims only get Rs 10,000. No cash benefit is available on the automatic variants.

  • All variants of the Wagon R can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

  • Except for the CNG, all variants can be had with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. 

  • The Wagon R is priced between Rs 5.47 lakh and Rs 7.20 lakh.

Celerio

Maruti Celerio

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 44,000

  • The base-spec manual L variant and the CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The V, Z and Z+ variants get a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and offer the most savings with the manual.

  • The CNG variants do not get a corporate discount, while others do, to the tune of Rs 4,000.

  • All variants get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

  • The AMT trim only gets savings of up to Rs 19,000.

  • Maruti retails the Celerio from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7.00 lakh.

Swift

Maruti Swift

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,000

  • Unlike the rest, AMT variants of the Swift get a higher cash discount of Rs 15,000 while the manual variants get only Rs 8,000 off.

  • All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

  • The CNG variants do not get any discounts.

  • A special edition kit can be had for Rs 25,400 but that also comes with a discount of up to 20,000.

  • The Swift has a price range between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.85 lakh.

Dzire

Maruti Dzire

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 10,000

Total benefits

Up to Rs 25,000

  • Only the AMT variants get a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

  • Both AMT and manual get an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000.

  • No corporate discounts are available.

  • The CNG variants do not get any offers.

  • Prices for the Dzire range from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.18 lakh.

Eeco

Maruti Eeco

Offers

Amount

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total benefit

Up to Rs 13,000

  • The Eeco is only available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

  • CNG variants do not get any discounts.

  • The Eeco is priced between Rs 4.63 lakh and Rs 5.94 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers may differ depending upon the variant you choose and your location. We recommend that you contact the Maruti Arena dealership nearest to you to get more information.

