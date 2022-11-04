English | हिंदी

Avail Of Benefits Of Up To Rs 43,000 On NEXA Cars In November

Modified On Nov 04, 2022 12:01 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ciaz

This time, the new Baleno has also been included in the list of Maruti cars with offers and comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000

Nexa Cars

  • Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 43,000 on the Ignis.
  • The Ciaz is being offered with savings of up to Rs 40,000.
  • Customers still have to pay an extra amount for the anniversary edition kits.
  • No offers on XL6 and the Grand Vitara.
  • All offers are valid till the end of November 2022.

Following the Diwali festive period, Maruti has now rolled out a set of offers on some NEXA cars for November. The newly launched Grand Vitara and XL6 though are not carrying any benefits this month. 

Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details below:

Maruti Ignis

Maruti Ignis

Offers

Amount

 

 

MT

AMT

Cash Discount

Rs 23,000

NA

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 43,000

Up to Rs 20,000
  • Customers will be charged an extra Rs 1,200 for the anniversary edition based on the Ignis’s Sigma variant.
  • For the Delta, Zeta and Alpha manual variants, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 4,300, while the exchange bonus and cash discount remain the same.
  • For the anniversary edition kit based on Delta, Zeta and Alpha AMT variants, consumers have to pay an extra Rs 18,700.
  • Maruti Ignis is retailed between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 7.72 lakh.

Ciaz

Ciaz

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Rs 40,000
  • The above-mentioned offers are valid on all variants of the compact sedan.
  • But, for the anniversary edition kit, an extra premium of Rs 14,990 will be charged.
  • Maruti Ciaz is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh.

Baleno: 

Baleno

Offers

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Rs 10,000
  • The new Baleno is offered only with the above-mentioned exchange bonus that is available only with the manual and CNG variants of the hatchback.
  • Prices for Maruti’s premium hatchback range between Rs 6.41 lakh and 9.71 lakh.

Note:

  • Offers may vary depending upon the State, so please visit your nearest service centre for more details.
  • All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom Delhi.

