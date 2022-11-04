Modified On Nov 04, 2022 12:01 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ciaz

This time, the new Baleno has also been included in the list of Maruti cars with offers and comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000

Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 43,000 on the Ignis.

The Ciaz is being offered with savings of up to Rs 40,000.

Customers still have to pay an extra amount for the anniversary edition kits.

No offers on XL6 and the Grand Vitara.

All offers are valid till the end of November 2022.

Following the Diwali festive period, Maruti has now rolled out a set of offers on some NEXA cars for November. The newly launched Grand Vitara and XL6 though are not carrying any benefits this month.

Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details below:

Maruti Ignis

Offers Amount MT AMT Cash Discount Rs 23,000 NA Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000 Up to Rs 20,000

Customers will be charged an extra Rs 1,200 for the anniversary edition based on the Ignis’s Sigma variant.

For the Delta, Zeta and Alpha manual variants, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 4,300, while the exchange bonus and cash discount remain the same.

For the anniversary edition kit based on Delta, Zeta and Alpha AMT variants, consumers have to pay an extra Rs 18,700.

Maruti Ignis is retailed between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 7.72 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Rs 40,000

The above-mentioned offers are valid on all variants of the compact sedan.

But, for the anniversary edition kit, an extra premium of Rs 14,990 will be charged.

Maruti Ciaz is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh.

Baleno:

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 10,000

The new Baleno is offered only with the above-mentioned exchange bonus that is available only with the manual and CNG variants of the hatchback.

Prices for Maruti’s premium hatchback range between Rs 6.41 lakh and 9.71 lakh.

Note:

Offers may vary depending upon the State, so please visit your nearest service centre for more details.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom Delhi.

