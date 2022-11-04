Avail Of Benefits Of Up To Rs 43,000 On NEXA Cars In November
Modified On Nov 04, 2022 12:01 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ciaz
This time, the new Baleno has also been included in the list of Maruti cars with offers and comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000
- Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 43,000 on the Ignis.
- The Ciaz is being offered with savings of up to Rs 40,000.
- Customers still have to pay an extra amount for the anniversary edition kits.
- No offers on XL6 and the Grand Vitara.
- All offers are valid till the end of November 2022.
Following the Diwali festive period, Maruti has now rolled out a set of offers on some NEXA cars for November. The newly launched Grand Vitara and XL6 though are not carrying any benefits this month.
Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details below:
Maruti Ignis
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
|
|
MT
|
AMT
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 23,000
|
NA
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 43,000
|
Up to Rs 20,000
- Customers will be charged an extra Rs 1,200 for the anniversary edition based on the Ignis’s Sigma variant.
- For the Delta, Zeta and Alpha manual variants, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 4,300, while the exchange bonus and cash discount remain the same.
- For the anniversary edition kit based on Delta, Zeta and Alpha AMT variants, consumers have to pay an extra Rs 18,700.
- Maruti Ignis is retailed between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 7.72 lakh.
Ciaz
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 40,000
- The above-mentioned offers are valid on all variants of the compact sedan.
- But, for the anniversary edition kit, an extra premium of Rs 14,990 will be charged.
- Maruti Ciaz is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh.
Baleno:
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 10,000
- The new Baleno is offered only with the above-mentioned exchange bonus that is available only with the manual and CNG variants of the hatchback.
- Prices for Maruti’s premium hatchback range between Rs 6.41 lakh and 9.71 lakh.
Note:
- Offers may vary depending upon the State, so please visit your nearest service centre for more details.
- All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom Delhi.
