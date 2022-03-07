HomeNew CarsNewsGet Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Select Hyundai Cars This March
Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Select Hyundai Cars This March

Published On Mar 07, 2022 02:38 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Even 2021 versions of certain cars have been included in this offers list 

  • Maximum savings of up to Rs 50,000 available on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

  • The i20 and Santro carry benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

  • CNG variants also get discounts of up to Rs 15,000.

  • All discounts valid till the end of March.

Hyundai has rolled out its offers list for March, with benefits and discounts on both MY 2021 and 2022 versions of select models. However, popular sellers, including the Creta and Alcazar, continue to miss out.

Here’s a look at the model-wise split of offers:

Santro

Offer

Santro (MY22)

Santro (MY21)

Era (Base-spec) variant

Other Variants

Era

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 23,000

Up to Rs 28,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 40,000

  • The CNG-equipped variants (of both the 2021 and 2022 Santro) get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but there’s no cash discount.

  • The 2021 model is being offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

  • Hyundai retails the hatchback from Rs 4.86 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.

Check out the latest deals and discounts here.

Grand i10 Nios

Offer

MY22

MY21

Turbo

Other Variants

Turbo

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 35,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000

Rs 23,000

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 25,000

  • Hyundai is offering maximum discounts on the 2021 model’s Turbo variants.

  • The CNG-equipped variants (of both the 2021 and 2022 Grand i10 Nios) get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but there’s no cash discount.

  • It retails between Rs 5.29 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh.

i20

Offer

Amount

Turbo iMT

Diesel Variants

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

Up to Rs 15,000

  • There are no offers on the 2022 i20. Hyundai is offering the 2021 model with the above discounts.

  • Hyundai has priced the premium hatchback from Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh.

Aura

Offer

MY22

MY21

Turbo

Other Variants

Turbo

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 35,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000

Rs 23,000

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 25,000

  • Hyundai is offering maximum discounts on the 2021 Aura’s Turbo variants.

  • The CNG-equipped variants (of both the 2021 and 2022 Aura) get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but there’s no cash discount.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

  • Hyundai Aura
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • Hyundai i20
  • Hyundai Santro
