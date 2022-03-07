Published On Mar 07, 2022 02:38 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Even 2021 versions of certain cars have been included in this offers list

Maximum savings of up to Rs 50,000 available on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

The i20 and Santro carry benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

CNG variants also get discounts of up to Rs 15,000.

All discounts valid till the end of March.

Hyundai has rolled out its offers list for March, with benefits and discounts on both MY 2021 and 2022 versions of select models. However, popular sellers, including the Creta and Alcazar, continue to miss out.

Here’s a look at the model-wise split of offers:

Santro

Offer Santro (MY22) Santro (MY21) Era (Base-spec) variant Other Variants Era Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000 Up to Rs 28,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 40,000

The CNG-equipped variants (of both the 2021 and 2022 Santro) get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but there’s no cash discount.

The 2021 model is being offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

Hyundai retails the hatchback from Rs 4.86 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.

Grand i10 Nios

Offer MY22 MY21 Turbo Other Variants Turbo Other Variants Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000 Rs 23,000 Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 25,000

Hyundai is offering maximum discounts on the 2021 model’s Turbo variants.

The CNG-equipped variants (of both the 2021 and 2022 Grand i10 Nios) get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but there’s no cash discount.

It retails between Rs 5.29 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh.

i20

Offer Amount Turbo iMT Diesel Variants Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 – Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 15,000

There are no offers on the 2022 i20. Hyundai is offering the 2021 model with the above discounts.

Hyundai has priced the premium hatchback from Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh.

Aura

Offer MY22 MY21 Turbo Other Variants Turbo Other Variants Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000 Rs 23,000 Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 25,000

Hyundai is offering maximum discounts on the 2021 Aura’s Turbo variants.

The CNG-equipped variants (of both the 2021 and 2022 Aura) get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but there’s no cash discount.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

