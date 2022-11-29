Modified On Nov 29, 2022 04:35 PM By Sonny for Hyundai IONIQ 5

The premium EV is expected to be CBU import, like the Kia EV6

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been due to enter the Indian market for a long time now. It is expected to launch fairly soon with bookings slated to officially begin on 20 December. While the booking amount is not yet disclosed, expect it to be a couple of lakh for the premium electric crossover from Hyundai.

The Ioniq 5 was Hyundai’s debut offering on the E-GMP platform, developed exclusively for the new range of electric vehicles. Globally, it gets the choice of two battery packs - 58kWh and 72.6kWh, with the option of a rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. The Ioniq 5 is a fairly large crossover EV with a claimed range of up to 481km (WLTP).

The flagship of Hyundai’s new era of dedicated EVs takes the extra green mile by using a host of sustainable materials around the cabin such as eco-processed leather and fabric woven from recycled plastic. As a premium offering, it comes with a panoramic glass roof, distinctive parametric pixel design details and plenty of tech with its digital displays.

The Ioniq 5 is a leap ahead of the Kona Electric, Hyundai’s only electric offering in India right now. It is best comparable to the Kia EV6 which has the same underpinnings but with different styling inside and out. Expected to be offered as a CBU import, it will likely be priced around the Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, rivalling the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge.