Red brake callipers, all four disc brakes and new alloy wheels make it tempting to believe

New Verna sedan has been spotted testing multiple times ahead of launch.

It could be the third model in India to get the N Line treatment after the i20 and Venue.

Exterior design upgrades could include ‘N Line’ badges, red accents and more.

Likely to get red accents on the dashboard and centre console and red stitching on the upholstery.

The new Verna could get the same petrol and diesel engines as the current model.

A new spy video of the new-generation Hyundai Verna has surfaced online, hinting at some spicy details. This could very well be the first spotting of the N Line version of the new compact sedan.

Why We Think This Is The Verna N Line

The model was seen with a fresh set of alloy wheels, compared to the previously seen test mules, which are similar to those on the existing N Line models in India. It also had red brake callipers and disc brakes all around, also distinctive features of Hyundai’s N Line models.

Existing N Line Models In India

For now, there are only two N Line cars on sale in India: the i20 N Line and Venue N Line. The Verna N Line will become the third model in this lineup and will be positioned between the sportier-looking iterations of the hatchback and the SUV. It might be followed up by an N Line model of the facelifted Creta SUV as well.

N Line-Specific Changes

Hyundai is also expected to provide the Verna N Line with some variant specific design upgrades such as a dark chrome finish for the grille, red accents, blacked-out ORVMs and a few ‘N Line’ badges all around. The new-gen Verna N Line could also get a dual-tone option with a black roof.

Hyundai i20 N Line's cabin shown for representation purposes only

The sportier-looking version of the sedan is also likely to get N Line updates inside the cabin that includes red stitching on the upholstery, red accents on the dashboard, and around the centre console and AC vents.

It could also get a stiffer suspension setup for improved handling and a sportier exhaust note.

Expected Engines On Offer

Hyundai is expected to offer the 2023 Verna with the same engine trio found on the existing model: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/172Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) unit. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard with both the 1.5-litre engine options, the petrol unit gets an optional CVT and the diesel comes with a choice of a six-speed automatic. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) option only.

We believe the Verna N Line could come with only the turbo-petrol engine-gearbox combo, possibly introducing the option of a six-speed iMT as well. The same six-speed iMT might also be offered with the regular turbo-petrol variants of the sedan.

Prime Competitors And Price

The Verna N Line will majorly go up against the Volkswagen Virtus GT and Skoda Slavia’s 1.5-litre variants. Hyundai could price the sportier-looking version of the new-gen Verna at a premium of Rs 60,000 over the standard model with the same powertrain option.

