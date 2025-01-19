Auto Expo 2025 Day 2 Wrap Up: New EV Debuts, Launch, And More

The second of the Expo was mainly dominated by electric SUVs from VinFast and BYD

The Auto Expo 2025 is already in full swing and the second day was no less. We saw the domination of electric SUVs on the day 2 of the Expo mainly from automakers like BYD, VinFast, and Hyundai. We also got to see India’s first solar power assisted small EV, while BMW also announced the prices of its new-generation SUV. Let’s have a look at all the important highlights from the second day of the Expo.

5 New Showcases From VinFast

The Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast, debuted 5 new models on our shores: VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF e34. It’s the first time VinFast debuted its products in India, however there’s no model on sale right now in the country. Out of these 5 models, VinFast will likely launch the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs later this year.

Isuzu D-Max Goes Electric

Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept Makes Its India Debut At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The pickup features a fresh look and EV-specific design elements that distinguish it from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer. Isuzu has equipped the all-electric D-Max concept with a 66.9 kWh battery pack, mated to a dual-motor setup which makes 177 PS and 325 Nm.

New Debuts From MG

MG also made headlines on the second day of the Expo with the unveiling of three new models: Majestor, iM 5 EV, and the new Astor. The Majestor will be the new flagship SUV in MG India’s lineup and will coexist with the Gloster, while the Astor will be the first strong-hybrid offering from the automaker in India.

BYD Sealion 7 Debuts

The BYD Sealion 7 has been revealed in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. BYD has already started accepting orders for the Sealion 7, while deliveries will begin from March 7, 2025. The Sealion houses a 82.56 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 567 km.

Vayve Eva Launched

The Vayve Eva is India’s first solar assisted EV which has been launched at the Auto Expo 2025, starting at Rs 3.25 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). As per the automaker, the Eva can gain 10 km of range everyday via its solar panels.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased

The Ioniq 9 is the carmaker’s flagship EV globally, and has made its first appearance on our shores at the Auto Expo 2025. It comes with a 110.3 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 620 km. Hyundai is yet to confirm its India launch, however, if launched, it can be priced from around Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

2025 BMW X3 And Mini Cooper S JCW Pack Launched

The new 2025 BMW X3 has gone on sale in India starting from Rs 75.80 lakh. The 2025 X3 boasts a completely new design and modern cabin layout. While Mini Cooper S also got a new JCW Pack variant, priced at Rs 55.90 lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom pan-India).

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e First Public Showcase

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e also made their first public appearance at the Auto Expo 2025. The deliveries for these Mahindra SUVs will begin from March 2025.

