Mahindra XEV 9e Showcased To The Public At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Bookings of the top-spec model will commence from February 14 while prices of other variants and bookings for them will be revealed by the end of March 2025

The XEV 9e is the carmaker’s first take on an SUV-coupe design.

It comes with vertically stacked LED headlights, a sloping roofline and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it comes with three 12.3-inch displays, a 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo and leatherette seats.

Other features include a panoramic glass roof, a selfie camera, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety net will comprise features such as 7 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake and ADAS.

It comes with two battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 656 km.

Prices range between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

After the top-end price of the Mahindra XEV 9e was revealed recently, the new EV from the Indian marque was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in its production-spec avatar. Bookings of the top-spec ‘Three’ variant are commencing on February 14 and deliveries of this variant will start from March. Prices of the other variants will be revealed by the end of March 2025. Let us take a look at everything the XEV 9e gets:

Exterior

The Mahindra XEV 9e has a distinct design that features connected LED DRLs, vertically stacked LED projector headlights, and a blanked-off grille. The lower bumper is black and features a chunky skid plate.

The XEV 9e has a sloping roofline that tapers down towards the rear of the car, as is associated with the SUV-coupe design. It gets 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, flush door handles, body-coloured ORVMs and black cladding on the wheel arches that run across the length of the EV.

The rear features a connected LED tail light design similar to that of the LED DRLs at the front. The tailgate is protruding and the rear bumper is black and features a chrome applique on it.

Interior

The interior of the XEV 9e is futuristic yet simpler in its design. It features three 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. The steering wheel consists of buttons for audio and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite and also gets a ‘boost mode’ button for an additional power boost for 10 seconds.

The centre console houses the infotainment system controls and a gear selector lever. It also features two cupholders and a wireless phone charger. The seats are leatherette-wrapped and all seats come with 3-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests.

Features And Safety

The XEV 9e also comes with a premium feature list including a panoramic glass roof with lighting elements on it, a multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, a 1400-watt 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and ventilated and powered front seats. It also features an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display.

While it is yet to be crash tested, the safety package gets features like 7 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 360-degree camera. Furthermore, it features a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), park assist and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

Battery Pack, Performance and Range

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with two battery pack options, the detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD RWD

The EV supports up to 175 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Additionally, Mahindra is offering two optional home charging units, a 7.3 kWh and an 11.2 kWh charger, available for purchase. There are three drive modes: Range, Everyday and Race.

Price And Rivals

Prices of the XEV 9e range between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It does not have any direct rivals, but it will be an alternative to the BYD Atto 3 as well as the upcoming Tata Harrier EV. Its specifications also put it on par with the more expensive Hyundai Ioniq 5.

