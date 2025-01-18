VinFast VF 3 Showcased In India At Auto Expo 2025

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 09:06 AM By Shreyash for VinFast VF3

The VinFast VF 3 is a 2-door small electric SUV which offers a claimed range of up to 215 km

VinFast plans to enter India soon, VF 3 could be its smallest EV on offer.

It gets traditional boxy design and plastic cladding which runs throughout the length of the car.

Inside, comes with a black dashboard theme and offers seating for up to 4 people.

Comes with features like a 10-inch floating touchscreen, manual AC, and front power windows.

Powered by a 41 PS and 110 Nm rear-wheel-drive electric motor.

India launch could take place later in 2025; prices could start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The VinFast VF 3, a small 2-door EV, has made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The VF 3, if launched here, will be one of most affordable electric offerings in the country and will be a direct rival to the MG Comet EV. Let’s check out how the VF 3 looks in pictures and what it offers.

VinFast VF 3 Design

The VinFast VF 3 is a small electric SUV, and has only two doors, similar to the MG Comet EV. The VF 3 features a boxy design language, with a chrome grille bar at the front that integrates into the headlights. The bumper is blacked out and merges with the plastic body cladding that runs along the length of the car. The VF 3 offers the option of both alloy wheels and steel rims.

Just like at the front, there’s a V-shaped garnish on the tailgate as well, which integrates onto the tail lights. The rear bumper is blacked out and merges with the side cladding of the car.

VinFast VF 3 Cabin And Features

The cabin of this small electric car is all black, and features a 2-spoke steering wheel. The VF 3 offers seating for 4 passengers, however the access for the rear seats is by folding the co-driver’s seat at the front. It gets V-shaped central AC vents with a copper garnish surrounding the vents.

In terms of features, the VF 3 gets a 10-inch floating touchscreen, manual AC, and front power windows. Its safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

VinFast VF 3 Range

Globally, the VF 3 is being offered with a battery pack that offers a claimed range of up to 215 km.

Specification VinFast VF 3 Electric Motor 1 Power 43.5 PS Torque 110 Nm Acceleration (0-50 kmph) 5.3 seconds Drive Type Rear-wheel-drive

Expected Price And Rivals

The VinFast VF 3 is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG Comet EV, while also being an alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV.

