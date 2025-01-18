Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV Showcased In India At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Ioniq 9 is the carmaker’s flagship EV, which comes with a 110.3 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of up to 620 km

It has a boxy design with pixel-LED elements on headlights, DRLs and tail lights.

Gets 19-inch wheels as standard with an option to upgrade them to 20- or 21-inch rims.

Available with a choice of either a 6-seat or a 7-seat layout.

The cabin features a dual-tone colour theme, leatherette seat upholstery and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Features include dual 12.3-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, and electrically adjustable seats with massage function.

Has up to 10 airbags, 360-degree camera setup and level-2 ADAS tech.

India launch is yet to be confirmed, but if launched, it can be priced from around Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Ioniq 9, the Korean carmaker’s flagship electric offering globally, has been revealed in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This 3-row EV, first unveiled globally in November 2024, is packed with advanced features and boasts an impressive claimed range of over 600 km. Here's a detailed look at what the Ioniq 9 EV brings to the table:

Exterior

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has vertically stacked headlights with pixel-like elements and an LED strip that works as the LED DRLs. In typical EV fashion, the grille has been blacked out and houses the radar sensor for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The lower portion of the bumper is finished in silver and black, adding contrast to the front design.

In profile, it gets 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to up to 21-inch units. One can notice the presence of camera instead of ORVM and along with the the roof rails, which are closer to the roof, both elements reduce the drag coefficient of the EV by a considerable margin. It also gets flush-type door handles, body-coloured wheel arches and a black strip on the lower portion of the door that runs the length of the EV.

It comes with vertically stacked LED tail lights which, like the headlights, get pixel elements. A high-mounted stop lamp, placed over the tailgate, connects the two tail light units. The rear bumper also has a silver and black design and houses the rear fog lamp that also has pixel-shaped elements.

Interior

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has a dual-tone interior theme and a layered dashboard design that looks modern and minimalist alike. Its standout feature is a curved panel that integrates two digital displays, accompanied by sleek air vents and a chunky new 3-spoke steering wheel. The centre console is not connected to the dashboard, but it has buttons to operate functions like the electronic parking brake and drive and terrain modes.

The Ioniq 9 comes with a choice between 6 or 7 seats, all of which get a leatherette upholstery and adjustable headrests. Both the front and second-row seats have a massage and ventilation function and can be electrically adjusted. In the 6-seater version, the middle-row seats can swivel 180 degrees to face the third-row seats when the vehicle is stationary.

Features And Safety

As seen with other Hyundai offerings, the Ioniq 9 EV comes with a lot of features too. These include two 12.3-inch displays (one for the instrumentation and another for the infotainment system) and an 8-speaker sound system which can be upgraded to a more premium 14-speaker Bose audio system. It also has a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and a digital antenna which is a first for any Hyundai offering globally.

In terms of safety, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 comes with up to 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot assist and a level-2 ADAS suite with features like forward collision avoidance assist and lane keep assist.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Range

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is powered by a 110.3 kWh battery pack, offering two drivetrain options to suit varied driving needs. Here are the detailed specifications:

Variants Long-range Performance RWD AWD AWD Battery pack 110.3 kWh 110.3 kWh 110.3 kWh Power 218 PS 95 PS (front axle) / 218 PS (rear axle) Up to 218 PS (front axle) / Up to 218 PS (rear axle) Torque 350 Nm 255 Nm (front axle) / 350 Nm (rear axle) 350 Nm (front axle) / 350 Nm (rear axle) WLTP Claimed Range 620 km N.A. N.A.

A 350 kW DC fast charger can juice up the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes under optimal conditions.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Ioniq 9's launch in India has not been confirmed yet. However, if introduced, it will rival the Kia EV9, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, BMW iX and could carry a similar price tag of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

