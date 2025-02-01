Here Are Top Cars Revealed And Launched In January 2025

The list not only includes EVs like the Creta Electric and Harrier EV, but also multiple SUVs from luxury carmakers

2025 has begun on a strong note, as we not only got to see some of the most anticipated models at the 2025 Auto Expo, but also witnessed multiple exciting launches. Amongst all the showcases, the majority of models were SUVs, but there are a few models that car enthusiasts are especially looking forward to.

In this report, we highlight all the top cars that were either revealed or launched in January in the Indian auto market.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Price: Rs 18 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched at the Auto Expo 2025, making it the carmaker's most affordable electric offering in India yet. It largely shares its design with the ICE-powered Creta but features certain EV-specific tweaks to set it apart. The Creta Electric is offered with two battery pack options, 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, delivering a claimed range of up to 473 km. Top features include dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Price: To be announced

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara made its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Prices for the e Vitara are yet to be revealed, while multiple Nexa dealerships across the nation are accepting offline bookings. It will be available with two battery pack options paired with a single electric motor setup producing either 144 PS or 174 PS, offering a claimed range of over 500 km. Key features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, seven airbags (as standard), and ADAS.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Price: To be announced

Following the launch of the e Vitara, Toyota is expected to launch its rebadged version, the Urban Cruiser electric SUV. It was showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2025, featuring a completely different front-profile compared to the e-Vitara, while maintaining overall body shape. The Urban Cruiser EV will likely be offered with similar powertrain options and features as its Maruti counterpart, with an expected price of around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros

Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 16.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

Alongside other Kia models at the Auto Expo, the Syros was showcased. Bookings for the subcompact SUV are already underway, and it has gone on sale with prices starting from Rs 9 lakh. The Syros features a well-equipped cabin with amenities like a panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. It shares the Sonet's turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Harrier EV

Price: To be announced

Tata Motors revealed the production-spec Harrier EV at the auto show. It is built on the same platform as the Punch EV and Curvv EV, and boasts the overall same design as the ICE-powered Harrier. While its powertrain specifications have not been revealed, Tata Motors has confirmed that the Harrier EV will feature a dual electric motor setup, generating a mammoth 500 Nm. It is expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the recently revealed Mahindra XUV 9e.

Tata Sierra

Price: To be announced

We also got a closer look at the Tata Sierra, whose production-ready version was revealed at the Auto Expo 2025. Design-wise, it retains the silhouette of the iconic Sierra while featuring modern touches like flush-type door handles, connected LED DRLs, and connected LED tail lights. It is expected to be offered with a 170 PS/ 280 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, along with the 170 PS 2-litre diesel powertrain offered with the Harrier and Safari.

Tata Bandipur And Stealth Editions

Price: To be announced

Tata Motors also revealed two special editions at the expo: the Bandipur Edition and the Stealth Edition. The former features a bronze exterior shade and a brown-themed interior, while the latter boasts a matte black paint shade and an all-black cabin theme. At the Auto Expo, the Bandipur Edition of the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon EV was revealed, while the Stealth Edition of the Safari and Harrier EV was showcased. Apart from cosmetic changes inside out, there are no changes made to the powertrain and feature set of respective special edition models.

Updated Tata Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor And Nexon

2025 Tiago Price: Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 Tiago EV Price: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 Tigor Price: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 Nexon Price: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors gave model year updates to multiple of its current offerings, including the Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor, and the Nexon. With minor styling tweaks, the Tiago gets feature updates with amenities like LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, and an updated driver's display. Certain variants of the Tiago have also been reshuffled, however, its starting price remains unchanged at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Changes in the Tiago EV include updated 14-inch aero-friendly wheels, a free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and new fabric seat upholstery. The Tigor receives updates in the form of LED headlights, a 360-degree camera, a shark fin antenna, and an updated driver's display.

The 2025 Tata Nexon gets two new exterior shade options, including Grassland Beige and Royal Blue, while Fearless Purple has been discontinued. Tata Motors has also added three new variants to the updated Nexon, and continues to be offered with the same turbo-petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrain options. There are no new features or changes in terms of exterior and interior made to the 2025 Nexon.

Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6

XEV 9e Price: Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

BE 6 Price: Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, Mahindra unveiled its newest electric offerings, the XEV 9e and the BE 6. Test drives for both the models have already commenced in major cities of India. Both the XEV 9e and the BE 6 are offered with two battery options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 682 km. Notable features in both EVs include multi-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, a panoramic glass roof with lighting effects, and ADAS.

New Skoda Octavia RS

Price: To be announced

Skoda unveiled the 2025 Octavia in its performance-oriented vRS form at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Octavia RS is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year, with a price tag of around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It features sportier styling, enhanced by its blacked-out butterfly grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, boot-lip spoiler, and an all-black interior. Under the hood, it boasts a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 265 PS and 370 Nm.

2025 Skoda Superb

Price: To be announced

Skoda also made the Indian debut of the fourth-generation Superb at the Auto Expo. While the new Superb retains much of its exterior design, it brings significant upgrades to the interior, overall amplifying its premium feel. The 2025 Superb is expected to be powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 204 PS, paired to 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

2025 Skoda Kodiaq

Price: To be announced

A closer look at the next-gen Skoda Kodiaq was also offered at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It boasts minor design updates, while the cabin has undergone a complete overhaul, offering a more premium and upmarket interior compared to the current model. The India-bound 2025 Kodiaq is expected to feature the same 190 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and will likely be priced from around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Elroq

Price: To be announced

Skoda also introduced the Elroq electric SUV at the expo, which highlights the brand's modern design language. Globally, it comes equipped with features such as a 13-inch floating infotainment system, a heads-up display, a fully digital driver’s display, connected car tech, and ADAS. While official launch details are still pending, the Elroq is expected to be priced from around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), rivalling with EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BYD Atto 3.

VinFast VF3

Price: To be announced

VinFast unveiled its smallest offering, the VF3 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The 2-door electric SUV is powered by a rear-wheel-drive single electric motor delivering 41 PS and 110 Nm of torque, offering a claimed range of up to 215 km. Top features include, a 10-inch infotainment system, manual air conditioning, front-powered windows, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. If launched in our market, the VF3 will compete against the EVs like the MG Comet.

VinFast VF e34

Price: To be announced

The VinFast VF e34 also made its debut at the 2025 Auto Expo, though the carmaker is yet to confirm its India launch plans. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20 lakh and, globally, it comes equipped with a 41.9 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 319 km. The VF e34 also features a well-equipped cabin, including a 10-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch driver's display, auto AC, a 6-speaker sound system, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

VinFast VF7

Price: To be announced

VinFast also revealed the VF7 electric SUV at the expo, which is expected to be one of the firsts for a launch from the Vietnamese carmaker in India. In the international markets, the VF 7 is available with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive options, however specs for the India-spec model are yet to be confirmed. It packs a 75.3 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of up to 450 km.

MG Cyberster

Price: To be announced

MG revealed its first all-electric convertible, the Cyberster, at the 2025 Auto Expo. When launched, it will be retailed through MG's 'Select' premium dealerships. It is powered by a 510 PS/ 725 Nm dual electric motor setup, paired with a 77 kWh battery pack that offers a WLTP-claimed range of 443 km. Other highlights of the Cyberster include scissor doors, 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, and a triple-screen layout.

MG M9

Price: To be announced

MG also presented the M9 electric MPV, which first made its appearance in India as the Mifa 9 at the 2023 Auto Expo. It comes equipped with features such as powered and ventilated seats, a 12-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. Like the Cyberster, the M9 will be available through MG Select dealerships. We expect MG to offer the M9 with 90 kWh battery pack, delivering a 430 km of claimed range, in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations.

BYD Sealion 7

Price: To be announced

BYD officially unveiled the Sealion 7 electric SUV at the Auto Expo, and confirmed its India launch by early March. The internationally-specced Sealion 7 is equipped with a 82.56 kWh battery pack and is available with both single and dual electric motor setup. Its single-motor variant delivers 313 PS and 380 Nm, offering a claimed range of 567 km, while the dual-motor variant produces 530 PS and 690 Nm, with a claimed range of 542 km. Bookings for the Sealion 7 are already opened, with deliveries scheduled to begin on March 7, 2025.

BMW iX1 LWB

Price: Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW launched the iX1 LWB (long wheelbase) at the 2025 Auto Expo. It features subtle design updates, such as a closed-off grille and updated alloy wheels, while retaining the sleek LED headlights and tail lights from the regular iX1. It comes equipped with a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with a 204 PS/ 250 Nm electric motor, delivering an MIDC-claimed range of 531 km. Key features include a 10.7-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

BMW X3

Price: Rs 75.80 lakh to Rs 77.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW also launched the fourth-gen X3 in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Prices for its petrol-powered variants start from Rs 75.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel-powered 2025 X3 starts from Rs 77.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Engine options include a 193 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 200 PS 2-litre diesel powertrain, both of which are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Top features include a 14.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, and a 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works

Price: Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

The fourth-gen Mini Cooper S received the John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack variant at the 2025 Auto Expo. It is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that puts out 204 PS and 300 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Compared to the standard Cooper S, the JCW variant features sportier styling and an all-black cabin with red accents. Top features include a 9.4-inch circular OLED infotainment system, a heads-up display (HUD), and auto AC.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 5-seater Variant

Price: Rs 1.28 crore (ex-showroom)

In early January, Mercedes-Benz launched the 5-seater variant of the EQS SUV, which will be offered alongside the EQS 580. It is Rs 14 lakh more affordable than the 7-seater EQS SUV and features the same 122 kWh battery pack. However, the electric motor setup produces 360 PS and 800 Nm, delivering an ARAI-claimed range of 821 km. Notable features include a 17.7-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the co-driver, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Price: Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom)

Along with the EQS SUV, Mercedes also launched the electric G-Class in India, followed by which it was presented at the Auto Expo. It retains the G-Wagen's muscular exterior and premium interior with modern amenities. It is equipped with a 116 kWh battery, paired with four electric motors that produce 587 PS and 1,164 Nm, offering a WLTP range of 473 km. Key features include dual 12.3-inch displays, an augmented reality-based heads-up display, and ambient lighting.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and EQS 680 SUV Night Series

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series Price: Rs 3.71 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV Night Series Price: Rs 2.63 crore (ex-showroom)

At the 2025 Expo, Mercedes introduced the Night Series edition of the Maybach GLS 600 and Maybach EQS SUV. Both models feature a dark-themed exterior and an all-black cabin with red accents. The Maybach EQS Night Series is equipped with a 118 kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor setup, delivering 658 PS and 950 Nm of torque. While the Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 550 PS 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, that accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

2025 Land Rover Defender

Price: Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom)

Land Rover launched the updated Defender in India in the first week of January. Changes in the 2025 Defender mainly focus on its interior, featuring Ebony-themed Windsor leather seat upholstery and 14-way powered front-row seats with heating and ventilation. Land Rover has also introduced a new 425 PS V8 turbo-petrol engine, which will be offered alongside the other four engine options with the 2025 Defender.

Lotus Emira And Emeya

Emira Price: Rs 3.20 crore (ex-showroom)

Emeya Price: Rs 2.30 crore (ex-showroom)

Lotus launched the Emeya and Emira in India in mid-January. The Emira is the brand’s final petrol-powered sports car and is available in three variants, Turbo, Turbo SE, and Emira V6, all three delivering different power outputs. It comes with two engine options: a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 petrol engine and a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine sourced from Mercedes. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox

The Emeya, on the other hand, is an all-electric coupe with design highlights like flush door handles, sleek LED DRLs, and connected LED tail lights. It features a 102 kWh battery pack paired with a 918 PS/675 Nm electric motor setup, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds. The Emeya offers a claimed range of 610 km. Top features include a 15.1-inch infotainment system, multi-colour ambient lighting, a 15-speaker audio system, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Which of these cars would you be interested in? Let us know in the comments.