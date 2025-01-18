Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched In India At Auto Expo 2025, Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 10:21 AM By Dipan for Mini Cooper S

While the technical specifications are unchanged, the Cooper S JCW Pack introduces some exterior and interior design changes in the hatchback

The Mini Cooper S JCW Pack is the new top variant in the hatchback’s lineup.

The exterior changes include redesigned front and rear bumpers.

Interior changes include a new all-black theme with red accents on elements.

Features include a circular OLED design, a HUD and auto AC.

Safety features are the same including 6 airbags (as standard), ADAS and 360-degree camera.

Comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT option.

Prices now range between Rs 44.40 lakh and Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mini Cooper S, which was launched in India in its fourth-generation avatar in India, has just got a new John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack variant, that costs Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant keeps the mechanicals of the 2-door hatchback unchanged and introduces some design elements inside-out. Let us take a look at everything the new Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works S gets:

What’s New?

The John Cooper Works Pack just adds a different design style to the Mini Cooper S. While the overall silhouette is the same with circular LED headlights and the iconic Union Jack tail light design. The front and rear bumpers, however, have been thoroughly redesigned with aggressive cuts and creases to make the 2-door hatchback look sportier. The highlight, however, is the grille, Mini badges and bumpers are blacked-out. The Cooper S JCW Pack also features black alloy wheels and a John Cooper Works badge on the grille.

Inside, it gets a black theme with red accents and light elements on the dashboard, seats and the centre armrest. Other than this, the interior of the Mini Cooper S sees no difference with the John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack.

Mini Cooper S: An Overview

The Mini Cooper S launched in its fourth-generation avatar in India in July 2024, with a slightly modified exterior and interior design, which has been further enhanced by the John Cooper Works Pack.

The feature suite, however, is the same as the regular model, which includes a 9.4-inch circular OLED display as the touchscreen, a heads-up display (HUD) and auto AC. It also gets multi-colour ambient lighting and a massage function for the driver’s seat.

The safety suite has been left unaltered and the Mini Cooper S continues with 6 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function and a level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mini Cooper S: Powertrain Options

The Mini Cooper S with the JCW Pack comes with the same 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as the regular model. The detailed specifications are follows:

Engine 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Mini Cooper S: Price & Rivals

Prices of the Mini Cooper S now range between Rs 44.90 lakh for the regular model and Rs 55.90 lakh for the JCW Pack variant. The Mini Cooper S has no direct rivals but can be considered an alternative to the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.