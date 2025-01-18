MG Majestor Revealed At Auto Expo 2025, Check It Out In Our 4 Image Gallery

The MG Majestor will sit above the Gloster, which will co-exist alongside this new premium full-size SUV

MG Motor India has taken the wraps off the Majestor full-size SUV ahead of its expected launch later this year. An important clarification to note is that the Majestor will co-exist alongside the Gloster. But with its upmarket styling elements, the MG Majestor has its own distinct look and manages to stand apart.

For now only the exterior of the Majestor has been revealed and here’s a closer look at it in our image gallery.

MG Majestor: Exterior Design

Front

The MG Majestor gets a humongous rectangular grille that takes up most of the real estate up front. That is flanked by a pair of LED DRLs and LED headlights located lower down in the bumper. A silver skid plate and black cladding gives the fascia plenty of muscle and adds to the macho look of the SUV.

Side

The silhouette of the Majestor looks more or less similar to the Gloster on which it’s based. Chunky body cladding gives it plenty of presence and the large wheel arches are nicely filled by 19-inch alloys that get a different design.

Rear

In line with most modern day cars, the Majestor gets a pair of connected LED tail lights. Right above it you can find a bold “MORRIS GARAGES” badge on a gloss black plastic trim. The rear bumper has a silver skid plate and dual exhaust outlets, giving it a sporty look.

MG Majestor: Interior Design And Features

The interior of the Majestor is yet to be revealed and we couldn’t take a sneak peek as well. But based on spy shots, we can say that the cabin will be overhauled and updated with new features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment and a digital driver’s display. We also expect this car to be offered with both 6- and 7-seater options.

Apart from that, the MG Gloster is expected to get all you expect from an SUV of this size such as multiple zones of climate control, a large panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, a branded sound system and a powered tailgate.

Safety should be taken care of by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, electronic stability control and Level-2 ADAS.

MG Majestor: Expected Powertrain Options

The MG Majestor is expected to have the same engine options as the Gloster, which gets a 161 PS 2-litre diesel and a more powerful 216 PS 2-litre twin-turbo diesel. The lower output engine is offered with rear-wheel drive, while the more powerful twin turbo diesel engine gets four-wheel drive. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

MG Majestor: Expected Price And Rivals

One can expect the MG Majestor to command a premium over the Gloster, which is priced from Rs 39.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Toyota Fortuner Legender and Skoda Kodiaq.

