VinFast VF8 Marks India Debut At The Auto Expo 2025

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 11:54 AM By Shreyash for VinFast VF8

The VF8 is a 2-row electric SUV that comes in a 5-seater configuration.

Exterior highlights include V-shaped grille, sleek LED DRLs and LED tail lights, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Comes with a brown and black dual-tone cabin theme.

Feature highlights include a 15.6-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, heated and ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Uses a 87.7 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 412 km.

VinFast VF8, another all-electric SUV that made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The VF8 is a 2-row 5-seater EV from the Vietnamese EV-maker that sits between the VF7 and the flagship VF9 SUVs. This VinFast SUV comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain and offers a claimed range of up to 412 km. Here’s a rundown of how it looks and what it offers.

A Typical VinFast Design

At the first glance, the VF8 is easily identifiable as a VinFast SUV owing to its V-shape design language. Up front, it boasts a V-shaped grille, sleek LED DRLs which remain unmerged towards the VinFast logo at the centre. It gets a sloping rear end and sits 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the SUV is also highlighted by LED tail lights connecting the Vinfast moniker on the tailgate.

Interior And Features

The VinFast VF8 electric SUV comes with a brown and black dual-tone cabin theme. The dashboard remains minimalistic and boasts a big 15.6-inch floating touchscreen display. The seats come wrapped in brown leatherette upholstery.

Other features on board the VF8 include a heads-up display, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, powered front seats, and multi-colour ambient lighting. Safety features include 11 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Battery Pack And Range

VinFast offers the VF8 electric SUV with a 87.7 kWh battery pack and two powertrain options:

Battery Pack 87.7 kWh 87.7 kWh WLTP Claimed Range 471 km 457 km Power 353 PS 408 PS Torque 500 Nm 620 Nm Drive Type All-wheel-drive (AWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

The VF8 electric SUV supports DC fast charging via which its battery can be rejuvenated from 10 to 70 percent in just 31 minutes.

Expected India Launch And Rivals

VinFast has yet not confirmed the launch timelines for the VF8 electric SUV. If it hits the Indian market, it would act as a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volvo C40 Recharge.

