BYD Sealion 7 EV At Auto Expo 2025, To Be Offered In A Total Of 4 Colour Options

Published On Jan 18, 2025 08:47 PM By Yashika for BYD Sealion 7

The automaker doesn’t offer any dual tone colour option with the Sealion 7 EV

The BYD Sealion 7 EV unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025.

It is offered in 4 monotone colour options.

Available in two battery pack options in the international markets.

It is offered with a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature.

Its safety net includes 11 airbags and ADAS including adaptive cruise control.

The BYD Sealion 7 EV has been unveiled at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo. It will be offered in four monotone colour options but the brand has not offered any dual tone colour options. If you are planning to buy this EV, first have a look at the colour options available that would be available:

BYD Sealion 7: Colour Options

This Atlantis Gray shade gives the Sealion 7 a fresh and energetic look, making a true head-turner at the roads.

The Shark Gray colour adds an understated elegance and sophistication to the appearance of the car.

The Cosmos Black gives the car a premium and commanding presence on the roads. Ideal for individuals who like stylish and timeless aesthetics.

The Aurora White colour gives the BYD EV a clean look. It would be a great pick for anyone who likes a simple yet stylish look.

The BYD Sealion 7 doesn't offer any dual-tone colour options as also seen missing in its rivals, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

BYD Sealion 7: Battery Pack, Performance And Range

There are two battery pack options available with the Sealion 7, paired with either a single or dual-motor setup in international markets:

Variant Premium Performance Battery pack 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh No. of electric motors 1 2 Drivetrain RWD AWD Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm Claimed range 567 km 542km

This EV can be charged up from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes, if charged using a DC fast charger.

BYD Sealion 7: Features & Safety

The Sealion 7 is loaded with features like a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker sound system, a heads-up display (HUD), and ventilated and powered front seats.

In terms of safety net, it includes 11 airbags , a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech featuring adaptive cruise control and rear collision warning.

BYD Sealion 7: Price And Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to have a starting price of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.