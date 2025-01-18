Mahindra BE 6 Showcased At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The prices for the Mahindra BE 6 range from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India)

The BE 6 is the first model under Mahindra’s fresh ‘BE’ sub-brand developed for new EVs.

Exterior highlights include C-shaped LED DRLs, flush-type door handles, and up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Features on board include multi-zone AC, wireless phone chargers, panoramic glass roof with lighting patterns and ADAS.

The BE 6 gets two battery pack options with an MIDC (P1+P2) claimed range of up to 682 km.

Priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the latest all-electric offerings in Mahindra’s lineup, which was launched recently starting from Rs 18.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). While the deliveries for the BE 6 are set to begin from March 2025, the automaker has showcased this electric SUV at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Here’s what you should know about the new BE 6.

Mahindra BE 6 Design

Mahindra has retained the core design of the concept in the production-spec version of the BE 6. It gets an angular bonnet design with aggressive cuts and creases and an illuminated BE logo on the bonnet. The LED projector headlights are horizontally stacked, while it also gets C-shaped LED DRLs that are not connected by any light bar. Its lower bumper is black and features LED fog lamps and a silver skid plate.It gets 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (20-inch optional) under the flared wheel arches, while the ORVMs, A-, B- and C-pillars are given a black shade.

The tail lights here are C-shaped like the DRLs and these too are not connected. The tailgate features an illuminated BE logo, while the bumper is blacked out and features aggressive cuts and creases.

Mahindra BE 6 Cabin And Features

Inside, you get a dual-tone cabin theme along with a layered dashboard design that mimics the one seen in fighter jets. The highlights are 12.3-inch dual screen setup and a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Mahindra logo. Other features include multi-zone AC, dual wireless phone charger, a 1400 W 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a fixed glass roof with ambient lighting patterns and an augmented reality-based heads-up display.

Safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and level 2 ADAS tech such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra is offering the BE 6 with two battery pack options:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range 535 km (MIDC Part I+II) 682 km (MIDC Part I+II) Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Drive Type Single Motor, RWD Single Motor, RWD

Charging Details

This electric SUV supports multiple charging options, including 140 kW DC fast charger. The charge times are as follows:

Charger Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh AC Charger 6 hours (11 kW)/8.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent) 8 hours (11 kW)/11.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent) DC Fast Charger 20 minutes (min 140 kW) (20-80 percent) 20 minutes (min 175 kW) (20-80 percent)

Price And Rivals

The prices for the Mahindra BE 6 range from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and the Maruti e Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.